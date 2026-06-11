Jose Alvarado has played his way into fans’ hearts and the Knicks’ future

Jose Alvarado has become an instant fan favorite with the New York Knicks. Moreover, during the 2026 NBA Finals, he's also become a player whom the Knicks can't possibly let sign with a different team during the upcoming period of free agency.

A pace-changing talent who offers two-way intensity that has broken the Knicks out of many a funk, Alvarado has played his way right into New York's optimal long-term outlook.

"2 kids from here



I'm not gonna sugarcoat this



I was bout to cry…



I'm in Madison Square Garden



In the 4th quarter



Playing with these guys



And we're playing for something special…



Couldn't put it into words…



But we've got one more to do"



–– Jose Alvarado pic.twitter.com/xfI1wIfnfW — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) June 11, 2026

Alvarado, 28, has a $4.5 million player option for the 2026-27 season that he could theoretically accept. There's a reasonable chance that he'll receive multi-year contract offers worth more money per season, however, and he could thus make the choice to move on.

Alvarado is simply too valuable to the Knicks' rotation for Leon Rose to allow that to transpire, particularly when his success has included grand feats in the NBA Finals.

what would we do without @AlvaradoJose15 👏 pic.twitter.com/FDfZpvQZFq — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) June 11, 2026

Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals epitomized the value Alvarado provides. His energy was infectious, playing a direct role in the turning of the tide as New York erased a 29-point deficit and coordinated the biggest comeback in Finals history.

Though not every outing will be quite as dramatic as Game 4, Alvarado solidified his place as a pivotal piece of the puzzle with what he offered in said environment.

Jose Alvarado is everything the Knicks need in a backup point guard

Alvarado finished Game 4 with eight points, three assists, and two steals in 16 minutes. He shot 3-of-4 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, shooting with efficiency on a night when it seemed impossible to keep pace with the San Antonio Spurs.

More importantly, Alvarado kept his foot on the gas pedal for every second that he was on the court, hounding San Antonio on defense and constantly applying pressure on offense.

"I'm gonna f--king clap for Jose. Sorry mom."



- Mike Brown on Jose Alvarado's "unbelievable" performance tonight pic.twitter.com/tPjrnqBBqq — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 11, 2026

The result was New York outscoring San Antonio by 11 points during Alvarado's minutes. More importantly, it was a shift in body language and even ideology as the gargantuan task of erasing a 27-point halftime lead suddenly became a simple box to check as Alvarado made it clear the game wouldn't be over until the final buzzer was sounded.

A key reason his influence took hold: Alvarado committed five personal fouls in his 16 minutes. That was an exceedingly positive development considering how the first half played out.

It was the jolt the Knicks needed. The whistle has been a key talking point throughout this series, and Karl-Anthony Towns' two early fouls proved immeasurably disruptive to New York's confidence and flow on defense. Alvarado didn't allow his teammates to stay in that headspace. Instead, he defended with physicality and allowed the chips to fall where they may.

There's still a monumental game to be won before the Knicks are crowned champions, but Alvarado has made it perfectly clear that the Knicks need to ensure that he's a part of their future.