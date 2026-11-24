Calls for Landry Shamet to be inserted into the starting lineup for the New York Knicks have grown louder with each passing game this season.

Considering they've gone an undefeated 5-0 with the wing in the first-five unit, while the likes of him, Jalen Brunson, and Karl-Anthony Towns on the court together have registered in the 98 percentile in points per 100 possessions (126.2) and the 99 percentile in point differential (plus-25.6), it's easy to see why people would want to see more of this lineup configuration moving forward.

However, New York committing to such a shakeup may actually be a bit undesirable for Shamet personally, for his recent play off the pine has him receiving serious buzz about potentially becoming a frontrunner for the league's most prestigious honor for reserve players.

Landry Shamet could go from potential Knicks cut to 6MOY

Right now, guys like coach Mike Brown and Karl-Anthony Towns are publicly campaigning for Shamet to be thrust into the race for the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award, and his production and overall impact only strengthen their claims.

Especially since the calendar page flipped to November, the 29-year-old has been playing on another level.

Through 11 games played, Shamet has been averaging 13.4 points per game while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from deep. Throughout this stretch, the Knicks have gone a blistering 9-2.

Coincidence -- we think not!

On the season as a whole, Shamet ranks third among reserve players in plus-minus (plus-7.8) who have played 10 or more games and, during this month, he's moved on up to first in plus-minus (plus-12.3) out of those who have played in five or more games.

With him on the floor the Knicks are placing in the 97 percentile in point differential this season (plus-17.8) and are holding their opponents to an effective field goal percentage of just 47.6 percent.

Whether it's from the eye test or the on-paper metrics, all evidence points to the fact that Shamet is one of the most impactful contributors on what is arguably the league's hottest team.

All things considered, should he continue to produce at these levels for New York, it should be seen as a no-brainer that he'll eventually end up becoming a top threat to take home 6MOY honors.

Given he was just a legitimate risk to be cut from the Knicks roster just two years ago, coming home with the John Havlicek Trophy here in 2026-27 would certainly be a turnaround to remember for the career journeyman.