Is it too early to talk about awards just 15 games into the regular season?

Perhaps. That said, Landry Shamet’s numbers this season aren’t as prolific as those of others who primarily come off the bench. But anyone who has watched the New York Knicks through their 9-6 start knows how valuable Shamet has been to the club, something that averages won’t tell the whole story.

18.3% of the way through the regular season, Shamet is unequivocally one of the top early candidates for Sixth Man of the Year, even if the oddsmakers aren't quite on board.

Shamet is a plus/minus king

The 29-year-old Shamet has appeared in all 15 games and has averages of 10.4 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists. It doesn’t seem like much to write home about, and maybe that's why he hasn't fully reached the national radar as being one of the top reserves.

The 6-foot-5 wing started three contests while Hart was out. Shamet has actually been more productive in his 12 outings off the bench (10.8 points), with strong shooting splits of 50.6/46.6/89.5.

His usage rate isn’t large, but Shamet rarely turns the ball over. He’s also been an excellent defender and has often played in crunch time, stepping in for Mikal Bridges or Josh Hart, who have struggled at times this year.

Mike Brown trusts him on the court when the game is tight for a reason. Per Cleaning the Glass, New York is a whopping 27.7 points per 100 possessions better with Shamet on the floor than off the floor, which is good for the 98th percentile.

His +145 on the season is 26 points better than Karl-Anthony Towns, who has the second-best mark on the team. No one else on the Knicks is within 80 points of Shamet’s plus/minus. It’s also tied for the eighth-best in the entire league.

Sixth man odds are absurdly low

The odds certainly don’t favor Shamet taking home the award. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Shamet is at +5000 for 6MOY odds, tied for 13th-best. Two players have emerged as clear-cut favorites according to the odds: Payton Pritchard and Jrue Holiday.

Again, a lot of games remain, but those odds seem wildly low. Holiday is a very strong candidate, but Shamet’s scoring efficiency is markedly better than Pritchard’s.

Anthony Black (+2200) has started in 10 of his 11 appearances. DeMar DeRozan (+4000) isn’t even averaging double figures in scoring, and that’s his main purpose for the Denver Nuggets. Jared McCain (+2200) has been in the starting five in nine of 15 outings because of the injuries the Oklahoma City Thunder have suffered. Pelle Larsson (+4500) has started in the last three games for the Miami Heat in place of the demoted Andrew Wiggins.

I won’t go through everyone above him in the odds, but personally, around the one-fifth mark of the season, I’d have Shamet and Holiday as the two best reserves in terms of their positive impact on their clubs.

With members of the Knicks' starting lineup not always playing up to par, they would likely have a losing record without Shamet’s services.