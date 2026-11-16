Landry Shamet has become the common denominator for successful Knicks lineups

Landry Shamet continues to prove himself as an invaluable part of this New York Knicks core rotation with each passing day here in the early stages of the 2026-27 NBA season, and his play has been far more than just an exciting 23-point performance during the club's 112-108 win over Toronto Sunday night.

From his lights-out long-range shooting efficiency (boasting a 42.0 percent clip from deep) to his suffocating perimeter defense (opponents are shooting just 29.7 percent against him from distance), the veteran has already far exceeded the expectations following him after inking his brand new $23.9 million deal this past summer.

All things considered, it's no wonder that, of the five most used lineups by the Knicks this season, the four that register the highest overall net ratings all find Shamet in the mix.

Landry Shamet is amid a truly impactful start to season with Knicks

At this point, Landry Shamet is proving himself to be virtually lineup proof with the Knicks this season.

When he's on the floor, New York finds itself playing its best brand of basketball. In 669 possessions that include Shamet, the Knicks rank in the 95 percentile in opponents' points per 100 possessions (103.5), the 97 percentile in opponents' effective field goal percentage (47.5), and the 92 percentile in point differential (plus-16.0).

Among his teammates who have logged over 150 minutes played, Shamet also finds himself ranked first in on-off net rating (14.2).

With this tremendous level of production and impact, it shouldn't come as a shock to anyone that calls for him coming in to replace the struggling Mikal Bridges in the first five unit have started to grow louder with each passing day.

Knicks standing strong on Mikal Bridges as full-time starter

Despite the pleas to swap the surging Shamet in for the slumping Bridges in the first-five unit, coach Mike Brown seems reluctant to entertain such a shakeup at this point in time.

In the headman's eyes, Bridges' track record alone has earned him the trust of this coaching staff to let him ride through his current lull, which has him producing at literal or near-career lows virtually across the board.

Now, in all three seasons he's played with the Knicks, the wing has found himself getting off to rather slow starts to his campaigns, so the hope is that this is merely par for the course, and that a regression to the mean will come in time.

With this in mind, the logic behind sticking with Bridges is certainly sound.

However, should his struggles persist for much longer, a shakeup may be necessary for the defending champs to stabilize their continually fluctuating chances at a title repeat.