According to recent reports, extension talks between the New York Knicks and star center Karl-Anthony Towns have officially stalled. Despite this unfortunate bump in the road, however, it doesn't appear that the big man is planning on making a spectacle of the situation.

As revealed by SNY's insider Ian Begley, Towns has been present and active at the Knicks' facility while the club ramps up for training camp. He would also note that while he's not refuting the reports that KAT and New York have stalled in negotiations, he'd be "surprised" if it affected morale and "hung over the team like a cloud" in the weeks leading up to the regular season.

A team like the Detroit Pistons could only wish to be in the same position.

As is the case with the Knicks and Towns, Detroit is currently at an impasse with star pivot Jalen Duren in extension talks, with the two sides reportedly falling well short of one another when it comes to the All-NBA Third-Teamer's next contract.

Things have gotten so bad, in fact, that with camp just days away from opening, there's a growing fear that he may be a notable holdout.

Fortunately, the Knicks are in a much more enviable position than the Pistons when it comes to their current negotiation deadlock.

Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns could realistically not reach an agreement

The deadline for an extension to be agreed to is October 19, the night before New York's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Though this gives Leon Rose and company just under a month to construct an offer that's enticing enough for Towns to sign, it's growing increasingly likely that the two parties will enter the campaign without a new deal in place.

KAT is eligible to ink a new four-year, $276 million extension with the Knicks, though, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst, "they are tens of millions apart" in proposed salary. Because of this, coupled with the dwindling days leading up to the deadline, Windy suggests that it’s "unlikely" that they end up coming to an agreement before the start of the season.

Towns played an integral role in the Knicks' 2026 championship run, earning his sixth All-Star nod during the regular season and turning into the offensive hub for New York throughout the postseason, dropping all-around per-game averages of 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.6 stocks on 55.1 percent shooting from the floor and 45.6 percent shooting from deep.

The big man is widely believed to be a player the Knicks wish to hold onto for the long haul, while Towns has gone on record saying he wants to be a Knick for the rest of his career.

Assuming a deal doesn't get worked out this offseason, one should expect the two to reach some sort of agreement next summer. Of course, considering a number of rival clubs will have substantial spending room next offseason, this could force New York to enter an unnecessary bidding war for his services.