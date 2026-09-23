Knicks’ impasse with Karl-Anthony Towns ties directly to NBA’s second apron

The NBA's 2026 free agency period is the New York Knicks' first in franchise history as reigning champions. Thus far, Leon Rose's front office has spent it keeping the majority of their free agents while navigating an organizational mandate to stay beneath the salary cap's second apron.

While Mitchell Robinson, Ariel Hukporti, and two-way players Trey Jemison III and Dillon Jones found new homes, the Knicks signed Jose Alvarado, Mohamed Diawara, and Landry Shamet to multi-year contracts and got Jordan Clarkson to stick around on another one-year flier at the veteran's minimum.

Every dollar is of the utmost importance in today's NBA, where only the Denver Nuggets currently project to enter the 2026-27 regular season over the limits of that infamous second apron. Whether fans like it or not, it seems like a vast majority of governors across the league have successfully been scared off by the penalties associated with a high payroll. That makes ESPN's latest report that the Knicks are unlikely to sign Karl-Anthony Towns to an extension before the start of the season unsurprising.

Jalen Brunson, Victor Wembanyama have set an interesting standard

Two summers ago, Jalen Brunson gave up $37 million of potential salary to help the Knicks build out a deep roster. Last offseason, Chet Holmgren worked with the Oklahoma City Thunder to take a maximum contract extension — instead of the higher supermax rate for which he was eligible — for the same reason.

This summer, after falling short at the hands of New York in the NBA Cup and Finals, Victor Wembanyama signed an extension with a similarly team-friendly set-up. Other top players in the league taking less money than they deserve doesn't obligate Towns, in any way, to follow their lead. But it does alter the reality of the free agent market that Towns is set to enter in the 2027 offseason.

As of now, it seems like the league's desire to motivate governors leaguewide to keep their spending below the second apron is working — but, at least in part, by shifting the onus of cutting costs onto the players themselves. It's a tricky line to toe, but nothing can ultimately stop players who value winning more than anything else from signing contracts that they think will help them achieve their career goals.

Those very decisions, however, could simultaneously levy unfair designations onto players unwilling to take those same, large pay-cuts themselves. When it comes to Towns and the Knicks, it's hard to imagine the big man jumping ship — or Rose's front office not paying the price to keep their All-NBA center around.

It's the second apron, and the Knicks' desire to stay beneath it, that add an extra layer of complication to the equation. Between the New York Post's Stefan Bondy and SNY's Ian Begley, though, fans have been encouraged to keep the faith with regard to Towns staying around long-term. That would sure be nice.