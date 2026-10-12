Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart extension hierarchy noise a true Knicks nothingburger

Even with the recent report that the New York Knicks have tabled all extension talks until later on in the season, the rumor mill continues to churn out buzz relating to the players directly affected by the decision.

In a recent piece pushed by Jake Fischer and Marc Stein of The Stein Line, it was revealed that, leading up to last week's extension talk shutdown, New York had "prioritized" getting an agreement down with Karl-Anthony Towns over the beloved Josh Hart, both of whom are eligible to sign new long-term deals.

Though this report may have some feeling a certain way when it comes to this particular hierarchy, the fact of the matter is this news is nothing to scratch one's head about.

Simply put, it's just business as usual.

Despite Josh Hart love, Knicks need to prioritize Karl-Anthony Towns

Yes, Hart is a beloved member of this title-defending squad who, no pun intended, is widely regarded as the heart and soul of the Knicks.

From his do-it-all playstyle to his captivating personality, the 31-year-old is truly an invaluable part of New York's rotation.

Yet, despite all this, the general order of operations in extension talks always prioritizes star talents like Towns. After all, he is the objectively superior player who, in many ways, arguably served as the driving force in the Knicks' 2026 championship run through his usage as the offensive orchestrator.

On top of all this, figuring out how to make his lofty new payday work within the salary restraints implemented by owner James Dolan will take much longer than it will with Hart's next contract, so getting Towns' deal done first makes even more sense under this logic.

Knicks own complete control of Josh Hart's current contract future

Even without Hart's own admissions that he's not worried about how things will ultimately play out with his unresolved extension talks, and his public displays of love for the Knicks organization, New York shouldn't be remotely concerned about what the immediate future holds for the wing, considering they literally own it for the next two full seasons.

With his current deal, Hart is under club control through the 2027-28 season with his $22.4 million team option.

Towns, on the other hand, is far more of a flight risk, as his contract, though technically running through this same campaign, instead holds a player option, thus giving him the power to enter next summer's free agency pool.

Doing so would almost certainly make it even more difficult for the Knicks to retain his services, which, clearly, only further strengthens the notion that Towns extension negotiations must be prioritized over those with Hart.