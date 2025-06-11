Karl-Anthony Towns' Knicks future just got dangerous if latest rumor is true

Shams Charania of ESPN just reported that the New York Knicks are one of a select few teams interested in a Kevin Durant trade this summer, and if that rumor comes true, Karl-Anthony Towns’ time in The Big Apple may be in danger. If the Knicks were to trade for Durant, Towns would almost certainly be included in a deal.

“Teams that have expressed interest in Durant, sources said, mainly feature the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks,” Charania wrote. “Several wild-card suitors have made inquiries on Durant in the past seven to 10 days, sources said.”

The question is, what would the full package look like?

What would a Kevin Durant-Knicks trade look like?

First and foremost, barring some three-team magic and front-office wizardry, a deal of this magnitude will have to happen after July 1, once the NBA reaches the new league year. Since both teams are in the second apron right now, it would be close to financially impossible for a deal to happen before that date.

However, once the new league year hits, the Knicks will be a first-apron team, and the Suns could dip under the second apron by declining Vasilije Micic’s team option.

Here’s the framework of a potential trade:

Knicks receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Tyler Kolek

Again, the Suns would have to first decline Micic’s team option so they could act as a first-apron team, but something like this should work. Draft picks could be sent in either direction, depending on how each team sees the value, but as a straight-up deal, it makes sense.

Why would both teams make this trade?

For the Knicks, this deal would give them a boost on both ends of the floor. Towns was incredible this year, but Durant is a next-level talent. His scoring would be lethal in New York next to Jalen Brunson.

But the biggest reason the Knicks should consider this trade is the defense. Having one defensive liability is tough. Having two is impossible. That’s what the Knicks have with Brunson and Towns. Adding Durant, even a soon-to-be 37-year-old Durant, is a better defensive option.

Meanwhile, the Suns would get some great value for Durant. It’s painfully obvious that he wants to be traded, but in this deal, they would add an All-NBA guy who could pair beautifully with Devin Booker.

It’s obviously not perfect, but adding Towns would at least help the Suns stay competitive in the Western Conference.