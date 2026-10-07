Knicks just granted one last form of torture for Reggie Miller

Throughout their 80-year history, the New York Knicks have established rivalries and heated feuds with a slew of legendary figures. From in-house legends turned pariahs to star players leading the charge for formidable foes, their list of villains is quite extensive.

Of course, Hall of Famer Reggie Miller may be the most loathed of them all, what with his frequent playoff battles against the Knicks during his playing days with the Pacers and constant jabs and slights at the franchise throughout his 20-plus-year career as an analyst.

Excitingly enough, the Knicks were just granted the opportunity to send him the kill shot of all kill shots.

On Tuesday, NBC Sports announced that Miller will be one of four on-air commentators calling the season-opening matchup between the Knicks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

It just so happens that on top of it being the first game of the year for the defending champions, it will be held at Madison Square Garden, meaning the night will also include the traditional ring ceremony and the hoisting of their championship banner into the rafters.

With this, not only will Miller be calling game one of his long-time rival's title-defense campaign, but he'll also be forced to watch as they raise their championship banner, something New York constantly prevented him and his Pacers from doing throughout his 18-year career.

If that's not the ultimate form of torture for a competitor like Miller, it's hard to imagine what would be.

Jalen Brunson looking fully healthy heading into title defense tour

As is the case with all NBA Champions, the hope is that they can go on and win it all the following campaign as well.

Though most oddsmakers rank the Knicks third or fourth in their championship projections, all New York should really be caring about at this point is whether their superstar Jalen Brunson is back to full strength following offseason wrist surgery.

Throughout his tenure with the club, it's become more than evident that this team is only as good as Brunson allows them to be.

Fortunately, after Monday's preseason opener against Philadelphia, one could argue that any concerns about residual effects and rust buildup from his operation were put to rest.

In just 15 minutes of action, Brunson finished with an impressive 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Though it may have only been preseason play, the eye test clearly showed no hitch in the All-Star's shooting stroke or overall game control.

All things considered, not only will Reggie Miller be in attendence for New York's championship banner ceremony, but all for what should be a return to form for the reigning Finals MVP.