It took Jalen Brunson 1 game to silence any doubters heading into post-surgery play

After the New York Knicks snapped their 53-year title drought and took home the illustrious Larry O'Brien Trophy last season, Jalen Brunson went under the knife to address a soft-tissue tendon issue in his left shooting wrist.

The operation sidelined the reigning Finals MVP from taking part in basketball activities for the majority of the summer, leading many to wonder whether he'd come into the 2026-27 NBA season showing signs of rust buildup after such an extended layoff.

One preseason game down, however, and it seems like these fears have officially been put to rest.

Though it may have come in just 15 minutes of action, and against a 76ers squad playing without three of their stars, Brunson's performance was exactly what Knicks fans were hoping to see, as he showed zero hitches in his shooting form or with his in-game control.

The All-Star would finish the night with an impressive 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists while committing zero turnovers and shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 40.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Again, though it may have only been preseason, Brunson's play suggests that he should be back to normal right out of the gate during New York's upcoming title-defense tour.

James Wiseman made the most of his debut outing with Knicks

Jalen Brunson was far from the only player to stand out during New York's preseason opener in Philadelphia, as training camp invitee James Wiseman certainly made the most of his limited minutes on the hardwood.

Despite only playing nine minutes on the night, the former number two pick proved to be quite active, logging eight points, five rebounds, and a block while flashing an innate ability to rim-run and fight for loose balls.

Since signing an Exhibit 9 contract with the Knicks back in September, it's been whispered that he may have a leg up among his fellow training camp invitees when it comes to the open battle for a full-scale standard contract with the club.

In the days leading up to Monday's contest, the New York Post's Stefan Bondy revealed that his sources view him as the favorite among his roster bubble peers.

Now, with a solid debut under his belt, coupled with the fact that guys like Bruce Brown, Tony Bradley, and Drew Eubanks all underwhelmed in comparison, it should be expected that these rumblings will only continue to grow louder as the October 19 deadline approaches.