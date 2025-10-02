Josh Hart suffers injury after just one Knicks preseason quarter

The New York Knicks had a disastrous preseason opener in Abu Dhabi against the 76ers as Josh Hart suffered a back injury early in the second quarter. He fell to the court while dribbling and was subsequently ejected for launching the ball. Hart announced he’s dealing with a finger injury at media day, and he added a back problem on Thursday afternoon. The ugly-looking play left fans hoping it was not serious.

Hart came off the bench in the preseason opener. It is clear that new head coach Mike Brown wants to start with Mitchell Robinson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the frontcourt. Hart had two points, three rebounds, and one assist in seven minutes before his injury and ejection.

It was not the ideal start. Knicks fans are dreaming of winning the championship and enter as one of the favorites to win the depleted Eastern Conference. New York needs health to make that a reality, so nobody wanted to see this start.

Josh Hart injures his back in the preseason opener

Hart planned to play through his finger injury, but this back ailment only adds to the problems. Knicks fans know Hart is a crucial role player. He can defend multiple positions, score, and make plays. Fans love his energy, and former head coach Tom Thibodeau did too. It would be a massive loss if Hart had to miss extended time.

Hart averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.5 steals in 37.6 minutes per game last season. He won't play that much, but he fills a crucial role in the Big Apple.

The 30-year-old’s shooting is problematic and will only be worse with a finger injury. Head coach Mike Brown wants the Knicks to take 40 3-pointers every night and play with more movement. That is difficult with an injured finger and back.

Things certainly did not look good in Abu Dhabi, and fans are waiting for any update from the team. It is not the way anyone wanted to start the preseason. Hopefully, Hart is ready to go by opening night. The Knicks certainly need the 6’4 forward to reach their full potential.

The New York Knicks have their sights set on being a championship contender this season. Josh Hart will play a crucial role in their success. It is not easy to find a player with his versatility and willingness to sacrifice to help his team win. Fans should stay tuned for all the latest. All they can do is hope he’s back for opening night and 100 percent.