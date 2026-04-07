Josh Hart strays from usual antics to back OG Anunoby's All-Defensive push

Generally speaking, New York Knicks wing Josh Hart likes to take playful jabs and crack jokes at the expense of his teammates.

From ripping Jalen Brunson for his lack of passing skills to recently being heard back in the locker room telling everyone they're not "righteous," the veteran often looks to keep things lighthearted.

However, when it comes to OG Anunoby's candidacy for a potential All-Defensive Team selection, he's seemingly all business and straight to the point, as he recently made his support for the forward public by dropping a point-blank, two-word statement on his personal X account.

Knicks forward has had his sights set on All-Defensive honor all season

These remarks by Josh Hart come just days after Anunoby revealed that making an All-Defensive Team here in 2025-26 has been "a goal of mine" since the beginning of the season.

Though he's already netted such an honor in the past, being named to the league's second-team back in 2023, Anunoby revealed that he believes he "for sure" should have more nods on his resume, and even went as far as to say, "I think I should have got it last year."

From both the counting stats and advanced metrics, the 28-year-old certainly has some serious evidence to support these claims.

Hopefully, the voters will understand as much once the ballots open.

After all, we're talking about someone who's swiping 1.6 steals per game (fifth among forwards who have logged 50 or more games) while registering in with a defensive rating of 110.3 and sees opponents commit a whopping 10.3 turnovers per game.

On top of this, he ranks 14 in the entire association in defensive win shares (0.132) among those who have played in a minimum of 50 games this year.

Most impressive of all, he's managed to be this productive while being hampered by nagging injuries all throughout the campaign.

With the league's new 65-game rule, many notable figures will fall short of qualifying for end-of-season honors as a result of failing to reach the aforementioned minimum game threshold.

Following Monday's hard-fought win over the Hawks, Anunoby officially secured his eligibility by making it exactly his 65 game on the season, and did so in quite a commanding fashion as he ended the night with two blocks while seeing Atlanta shoot just 37.3 percent from the field and cough up 12.0 turnovers when he was on the floor.