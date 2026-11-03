Jordan Clarkson experiencing a rebirth here in his second season with the Knicks

Though some may view Jordan Clarkson's hot start to the 2026-27 NBA season as a resurgence with the New York Knicks, in actuality, it should be seen more as a career rebirth.

When Clarkson signed with the Knicks during the summer of 2025, he was tabbed by many as a steal of a pickup, especially given his minimum-scale deal coupled with the club's need for more offensive firepower off the bench.

Unfortunately, from a per-game production standpoint, things never truly panned out the way most hoped for the veteran in year one, as he went from posting 17.8 points off the pine during the five seasons prior to just 8.6 points on inconsistent shooting splits during his debut season in the Big Apple.

In all likelihood, this dip may have largely been due to the fact that after years of being the head hancho of the second unit, Clarkson was forced to take on an unfamiliar complementary role alongside a deep group of reserves.

In hindsight, growing pains should have been expected.

Now, with a full season of experience playing in such a capacity, Clarkson clearly appears far more comfortable, and the advanced metrics are clearly showing this.

Jordan Clarkson proving less is more with Knicks

Through six games played this year, Clarkson finds himself boasting career-low averages from a superficial statistics standpoint. From his 9.0 minutes per game to his 5.5 points on 4.2 attempts per game, the veteran's generic counting stats are all objectively down.

However, in this case, down doesn't necessarily mean bad.

Clarkson is proving that less may, in fact, be more here in his second go-around with the Knicks, as he's playing at incredibly efficient rates here in the early stages of the campaign with his career-best shooting splits of 56.0 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent from deep, while his offensive rating is registering in at a whopping 127.

Heck, he's even become a surprisingly serviceable contributor on the defensive side of the ball, as he's currently sporting a defensive rating of 109 per 100 possessions and actually finds himself leading the team in opponent field goal percentage (37.3) among those who have logged 50 or more minutes so far this season.

Early on in his 13 season in the association, Clarkson is proving that you can, in fact, teach an old dog some new tricks.

Needless to say, the Knicks are beyond ecstatic with the kind of production he's providing them here during their title defense tour.