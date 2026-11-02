Tyler Kolek-Jose Alvarado debate unfairly overshadows Jordan Clarkson's stellar play

New York Knicks fans find themselves heavily fixated on the debate over who between Tyler Kolek and Jose Alvarado should be used as the full-time backup point guard when both are fully healthy.

Considering the way Kolek has produced during Alvarado's injury-induced hiatus, it's easy to see why such a conversation is being had.

However, in doing so, it seems attention has unjustly been taken away from another Knicks guard, whose play has been underratedly tremendous during these early stages of the 2026-27 season.

Jordan Clarkson has been a quiet gem for Knicks so far this season

Jordan Clarkson may not be lighting up the stat sheet like he regularly did during his Sixth Man of the Year-winning prime years, but he's certainly having the impact of a player who's in contention for such an honor this season.

Though his on-court playing time may be rather sporadic so far, Clarkson has remained ready whenever coach Brown calls his number.

Whether it's come in the louder form, such as his 18-point outburst against Chicago last week, or his quieter four-points, three-rebounds, one-block performance in just nine minutes this past Friday, Clarkson has consistently found a way to make a positive impact for the Knicks.

While we may only be just six games into the year, it's worth noting that New York has ranked in the 98 percentile in points per 100 possessions and the 100 percentile in point differential with the 34-year-old on the floor, while his plus-6.4 plus-minus rating ranks first on the team as a whole.

Simply put, Clarkson's doing everything that should be expected of someone of his ilk, and, even though he may not be dropping any substantial nightly numbers or be the center of a widespread fan discourse, his consistent impact on the Knicks deserves serious recognition and praise.

Jose Alvarado finally returned to Knicks practice

Jose Alvarado has been shelved the last four games with a sprained left ankle.

Monday, he officially made his way back to Knicks practice, and, as a result, has been upgraded to "questionable" for their upcoming bout against the cross-borough rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

Alvarado has played just 27 minutes combined so far this season, racking up 10 points, five assists, and three steals along the way. In his absence, Tyler Kolek has been entrusted as the main understudy to Jalen Brunson in the point guard pecking order and has certainly made the most of the opportunity.

Should Alvarado make his return to the lineup Monday, it will be his first time suiting up since just game two against the Boston Celtics back on October 23.