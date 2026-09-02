Jalen Brunson has already revealed his new wish for championship defense season

Though he may be rejecting all talks of Kingship, New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson is looking for all his Dukes and Marquesses to prosper following their recent NBA Championship run.

In particular, heading into the club's title defense tour, the point guard is admittedly hoping to see OG Anunoby finally get the respect he deserves and be voted into this year's All-Star Game.

During a recent appearance on the Road Trippin' Show, Brunson said, "I would love" for the wing to stamp his ticket to Phoenix to take part in February's illustrious exhibition, something he has yet to do throughout his decade-long pro career.

Anunoby has regularly been on the outside looking in on these kinds of high-end honors.

From his All-Star snub during the 2024-25 season when he was dropping a ridiculous 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and just shy of a block on 47.6 percent shooting from the floor and 37.2 percent shooting from deep for the 51-win Knicks to, just this past season, falling short of the All-Defensive First Team despite averaging 1.6 steals per game and holding opponents to a 2.7 worse shooting percentage than their normal clips, there are plenty of examples of OG's talents going overlooked.

Now, heading into 2026-27, Brunson is hoping to help in whatever way he can to earn his beloved running mate the All-Star recognition he's been deserving of for years now.

Knicks star hilariously not so keen on seeing Josh Hart prosper

Brunson is all in on seeing Anunoby earn his first All-Star nod this coming season. When it comes to Josh Hart, however... not so much.

Brunson and Hart are famously known for their constant ribbing of one another. Despite being in their 30s, the two longtime best friends still publicly act the way they did when they were roommates and teammates during their collegiate days at Villanova.

With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that when on the subject of Hart potentially earning a trip to this year's All-Star Weekend, the reigning Finals MVP said "I don't give two sh*ts."

Now, of course, Brunson is obviously completely joking around with his take on the matter. Frankly, Hart is someone who deservedly was in consideration for a nod just this past season, what with his stat-sheet-stuffing averages of 12.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.1 steals on 41.3 percent shooting from the floor, coupled with his ridiculous impact on the Knicks' winning ways.

Though Brunson may be outwardly rooting against him, inside, he's presumably like every other Knicks fan, hoping to see Hart add this always-coveted accolade to his career resume.