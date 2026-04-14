Jalen Brunson receives blood boiling motivation to crush Celtics this postseason

For the second straight season, it seems the biggest task for this New York Knicks team will be to best the Celtics in the Conference Semifinals should the two ultimately advance beyond round one.

Considering their long-standing rivalry dating back decades, it should come as no surprise that New York enters every bout against Boston with an added level of motivation.

Now, following the latest remarks of FS1's Colin Cowherd, The Captain himself, Jalen Brunson, was just given yet another reason to go out and crush the club's divisional foe.

During a recent episode of The Herd, the veteran sports personality stated that the three-time All-Star is "very good" but "not great," and that, in order for the Knicks to win a title, Brunson "has to be a number two."

Meanwhile, when talking about the teams heading into the playoffs with higher odds to take home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, Cowherd made it a point to say the Celtics have two number one options in both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

What's confusing here is the fact that, with Brunson leading the way, the Knicks have had Boston's number dating all the way back to last year's postseason.

Jalen Brunson not seen as a number one despite Knicks ascension

Let's not forget that, even before Tatum tore his Achilles late in Game 4 of the 2025 semifinals, New York was already well on its way toward going up 3-1 in their best-of-seven series.

Including this playoff matchup, over the past year, Brunson's Knicks have bested Boston in seven of their 10 total bouts.

Considering he posted ridiculous averages of 26.2 points and 7.2 assists on 39.1 percent shooting from deep in their playoff matchup, and then an equally as impressive 25.5 points and 8.5 assists in their four regular season games here in 2025-26, it's clear that Brunson was one of, if not the driving force in besting this C's team that supposedly has two number ones compared to New York's zero.

Of course, the proof of JB's monstrous effect on the Knicks doesn't stop at just squaring off against Boston.

Since signing with the team back in the summer of 2022, New York boasts a 61.47 winning percentage, which is the best over a four-season span since 1994-95 through 1997-98.

On top of this, they have improved their record with each passing season. The last time they accomplished such a feat was way back in 1969-70, when they won their first NBA Championship.

Yet, despite all of this success, Cowherd still doesn't see Brunson as a true number one option?

Perhaps leading the charge in eliminating a team with two of them like the Celtics for the second-straight season may change his, and any other doubter's mind.