Jalen Brunson just made his thoughts on Victor Wembanyama abundantly clear

Following the conclusion of the 2026 NBA Finals, it appears that New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson and San Antonio Spurs wunderkind Victor Wembanyama have created the league's great new player rivalry.

Between their on-court skirmishes and Wemby's unsportsmanlike parting of ways following New York's Game 5 series-clinching win, it goes without saying that the two are far from friendly with one another.

Now, as if winning the NBA Championship wasn't enough salt in the wound, during a Knicks team party from a few nights back, Brunson made his feelings about the San Antonio big man abundantly clear, when he toasted those in attendance while sharing a pointed, NSFW statement: "F**k Wemby!"

If it wasn't already understood that this was the NBA's hottest rivalry at the moment, perhaps this viral clip of Brunson will make it painstakingly obvious.

Needless to say, these two squaring off has turned into must-see TV, as this year's Finals were the most-viewed on social media ever. Next year's rematch can't come soon enough!

Victor Wembanyama couldn't give Knicks credit for NBA Finals win

Victor Wembanyama seemed to be suffering from a case of Kenny Atkinson syndrome in the aftermath of San Antonio's Game 5 loss to the Knicks last weekend.

During his post-game press conference directly following the NBA Finals, the Spurs center questionably said that "we absolutely dominated for most of the series" when asked what he learned from his experience against the Knicks.

Instead of giving New York credit for finding answers to the tests San Antonio sent their way, Wemby took his delusional assessment of the series a step further by saying that the club's "downs" throughout the title round were the real reason why they lost.

Perhaps this mindset of his is some sort of coping mechanism?

Yes, while the Spurs did find themselves boasting double-digit leads in every game played against New York, in the end, they trailed in a number of key areas, such as field goal percentage, three-point percentage, offensive rating, and net rating.

Heck, from an individual standpoint, Wembanyama, the game's first unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, had a worse defensive field goal percentage than the supposedly defensively inept Brunson (42.7 compared to 38.2).

Most important of all, however, the Knicks pulled out a 4-1 series win over the Spurs on the league's biggest stage.

It's a bit hard to pinpoint what, exactly, this absolute domination that Wembanyama is speaking of. Frankly, even if one finds examples of how, is it really something he should be priding himself and his team for considering the circumstances?