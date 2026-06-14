Knicks have Victor Wembanyama suffering from Kenny Atkinson syndrome

The New York Knicks officially became 2026 NBA Champions following their epic 94-90 win over San Antonio Saturday night.

The road to ultimate glory saw an astonishing level of domination by these Knickerbockers, to the point that they literally left members of the opposition in a state of delusion after their demise.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson was the first to succumb to such a state of mind when he told reporters that, analytically, "We've won two out of three" while down 0-3 in the Eastern Conference Finals, just before being eliminated in Game 4 via sweep.

Now, Victor Wembanyama seemingly finds himself suffering from this same kind of syndrome, as he told reporters during his post-game presser that "we absolutely dominated for most of the series," and, instead of giving the Knicks the credit they so clearly deserve for their title win, he noted that the Spurs' "downs" are, in his mind, the real reason why they lost.

The fact of the matter is, regardless of which metric Wemby is choosing to use as backing for his claim, it's hard to see the logic when considering New York handily bested San Antonio 4-1.

Maybe, like Atkinson once thought, he, too, believes the Spurs analytically won this series?

Analytically speaking, Knicks are one of greatest playoff teams ever

Ironically, regardless of what Atkinson and Wembanyama have said, whoever wishes to actually look at the analytics of this year's postseason will find that the Knicks not only dominated the rest of the league, but its history as well.

Their title run marks just the third time that a champion has totaled 16 wins and three or fewer losses en route to taking home the Larry O'Brien Trophy, while their plus-283 point differential registers in as the best of all time.

On top of this, Finals MVP Jalen Brunson tied Michael Jordan for the most points scored on the road in a Finals-clinching game with 45, and wrapped up his bout against the Spurs with stellar averages of 32.6 points per game, the highest scoring averages by a point guard in the championship round.

Everywhere you look, there are examples of this Knicks team not only excelling compared to the current league landscape, but to the champs and all-time squads that came before them.

Beyond winning the NBA Championship from a technical standpoint, it's fair to say that New York analytically won this year's postseason as well.