Jalen Brunson hit with slanderous take that's sure to add fuel to his fire

Max Kellerman is well known for having some egregious sports takes. His most recent one was directed at New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson, and it's without question one that should get both fans and the point guard himself riled up.

During a recent episode of Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul, the two hosts discussed how, throughout the history of the sport, it's been rather rare to see a team win a title with "the smallest player being your best player."

Amid their discussion on the matter, the veteran pundit took aim specifically at Brunson, saying that he "should not be your best player if you want to win a championship."

Earth to Kellerman: The Knicks captain has an extensive track record of leading teams to incredible heights while serving as the de facto leader of his squads.

Max Kellerman believes Jalen Brunson can't be 'best player' on Knicks

Dating back to his time at the collegiate level, Brunson has only proven capable of excelling under the brightest lights and on the biggest stage.

Not once, but twice, he was the starting point guard for championship runs with the Villanova Wildcats. During the season of his latter excursion, he even wrapped up the campaign with National College Player of the Year honors.

Since joining the Knicks back during the summer of 2022, the 29-year-old has turned the ball club from a middle-of-the-pack, first-round ouster playoff team to a consistent deep-run squad and, just last year, spearheaded the charge to their first Eastern Conference Finals berth of the century.

This season alone, Brunson has not only led New York to one championship already by way of the NBA Cup Tournament, but, as of this writing, has the third-seeded Knicks boasting the fifth-best odds of taking home the Larry O'Brien Trophy at +1300, the highest among Eastern Conference teams.

Despite Kellerman's beliefs, it's quite evident that both the odds-makers and a bevy of other pundits are confident in the point guard's ability to lead this Knicks team to the promised land as their primary option -- and for good reason.

Of course, there are others, such as Warriors forward Draymond Green, who have even gone a step further than Kellerman by saying that the Captain isn't even a "1A" option.

Regardless of these polarizing takes, all the evidence shows that Brunson is a bona fide winner, and the Knicks are treating him as such as they aim to claim their first NBA Championship since 1973 with him leading the charge.