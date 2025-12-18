Knicks make their stance on Jalen Brunson crystal clear in latest reporting

If you thought the odds of Jalen Brunson departing from the New York Knicks anytime soon were as close to zero as humanly possible, you'd be correct. In fact, according to a recent report by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, they may actually be zero.

This week, the NBA insider pushed out an intel dump concerning some of the biggest storylines around the NBA.

Needless to say, the ongoing situation between Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks took center stage in the breakdown, with Scotto revealing that even though all signs suggest that "he’s not for sale," this is likely not going to stop clubs such as the Knicks, Lakers, Warriors, and a bevy of others from inquiring about his availability.

In regard to what a potential offer from New York would look like, the insider didn't get into too many specifics, though made sure to point out that, at least during the reported negotiations that took place this past summer, Leon Rose and company considered Jalen Brunson to be "off the table in trade discussions."

Knicks won't trade Jalen Brunson for arguably the best player in NBA

In a nutshell, this report by Scotto indicates that not even for someone considered to be the best player in the entire league, like Giannis, will the Knicks entertain parting ways with their franchise point guard.

Considering all he's done for them, why would they?

We're talking about a player who, since coming to New York back in 2022, has done nothing but aid in winning ways and establish a winning, team-first culture for a franchise that, since the turn of the century, has been marred by dysfunction and mediocrity.

Throughout his four years running the show in the Big Apple, the Knicks have yet to see a playoff-less finish and are fresh off their first Eastern Conference Finals appearance since 2000.

Along the way, Brunson has posted sensational per-game averages of 26.6 points, 6.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds on 48.5 percent shooting from the floor and 39.6 percent shooting from deep while earning two All-Star and All-NBA nods, three top 12 finishes in the MVP race, and, following their NBA Cup Championship, took home the tournament's MVP award.

Combine all of this together with the fact that he willingly signed a contract extension this past summer that was approximately $113 million less than what he was technically eligible for, and it goes without saying that he's the only sure-fire Knicks player deserving of an "untouchable" status.

Anything less would actually be flat-out disrespectful.