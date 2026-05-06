Jalen Brunson's domination over 76ers enters Steph Curry, LeBron territory

Throughout his four years serving as franchise point guard of the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson has found himself squaring off against the Philadelphia 76ers in playoff action in two separate series.

Not only have the Knickerbockers been mightily successful in such matchups, going 5-2 in their seven total games thus far, but the Captain himself has personally found himself dominating from an individual standpoint, as he's had five straight games where he's dropped 35 or more points.

His latest came during Monday night's series opener, where he finished with 35 exactly while playing in just three quarters of New York's 137-98 blowout win.

Since 2000, there have only been two other players who have come across such a stretch against a single playoff opponent: Stephen Curry against the Trail Blazers in 2017-2019 and LeBron James against the Orlando Magic back in 2009.

The only player in league history with a longer streak against one opponent in postseason action was Jerry West, who had six such games against the Baltimore Bullets back in 1965.

Knicks are playing at a truly elite level this postseason

While Brunson may be amid a Curry, LeBron-esque stretch against Philadelphia, the Knicks as a whole are playing at truly ridiculous levels here in the 2026 playoffs as a whole.

Through seven games played, New York ranks first in the association in net rating, second in both offensive and defensive rating, and has become the first team in the play-by-play era to lead by 30 or more points in three consecutive playoff games.

This elite production has not only given the club's primary players ample time for rest and recovery both in between series and at the end of games (all starters have sat the last two fourth quarters thanks to lopsided blowout wins), but also has allotted meaningful minutes and exciting opportunities to the younger, less experienced talents on the roster.

In fact, as a direct result of their on-court dominance, following Game 1, the Knicks have now officially seen 14 different players score at least one field goal in back-to-back games, the first time such a happening has occurred in the franchise's 80-year existence.

Now, heading into Wednesday's Game 2 with Sixers superstar Joel Embiid ruled out with both an ankle sprain and hip soreness, New York seems to be well on their way toward going up 2-0 in this best-of-seven series and, in turn, coming within six wins from achieving their Finals-berth-or-bust aspirations.