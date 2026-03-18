Knicks' inconsistencies could hit insufferable heights if trade idea becomes reality

As currently constructed, the New York Knicks are proving to be one of the most painfully inconsistent teams in the association.

From Mikal Bridges' seesaw offensive production to Karl-Anthony Towns' unpredictable defensive efforts, the Knicks have been one of the hardest teams to peg as far as overall expectations are concerned.

A recently proposed trade idea coming to fruition would make them even more volatile.

Earlier this week, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report came up with a simplistic, one-for-one hypothetical swap in which OG Anunoby would be shipped out to New Orleans in exchange for Zion Williamson.

To Swartz, the driving force for the Knicks to even consider making such a trade would stem from them being booted early on in the upcoming postseason, with the veteran sportswriter saying that, should this happen, New York "may have to re-think their core."

Of course, if such an event were to take place, the last thing this Knicks team should be interested in is a trade for the polarizing Pelicans star.

Zion Williamson would add a new level of unpredictability to Knicks

You're not going to hear anything new about Zion Williamson today.

When healthy, the power forward has proven himself to be a tremendous talent on the hardwood.

With his impressive offensive game, innate defensive instincts, and out-of-this-world athleticism, Zion is an established All-Star who boasts stellar, on-paper averages of 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.0 steals on 58.9 percent shooting for his career.

The problem is, he's rarely been healthy, missing a whopping 275 of a potential total of 541 games since entering the league in 2019.

Of course, even when he's medically cleared to suit up, there's no telling what condition he'll be in. He's struggled so much with his weight and conditioning, in fact, that the man literally has weight-to-body-fat stipulations attached to his current contract.

With all of this in mind, why on earth would the Knicks be interested in the idea of adding such a question mark of a player to their arsenal in the wake of them being tossed from the playoffs earlier than anticipated, when their ouster would presumably have already been due to agonizing inconsistencies in the first place?

Even with Anunoby's own health concerns over the years, at least when he's able to partake in on-court action, there's no real doubt about his conditioning or ability to perform

If the Knicks were to be upset in the early rounds of the 2026 playoffs, Leon Rose and company would almost certainly be aiming to add more stability to their rotation this summer via, say, a Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, not a move for a capricious forward who, in all seven years of his career, has never logged a single minute of playoff action.