Knicks' Giannis trade hopes just got a major boost from most unlikely source

The February 5 trade deadline may be well in the rearview, but optimism for a possible Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster to the New York Knicks is alive and well.

In fact, excitment surrounding such an exchange just recently received a new jolt of energy.

During a recent appearance on FanDuel's Run it Back, former Knicks big man and current Milwaukee Buck Bobby Portis was asked about his confidence level when it comes to the possibility of Giannis remaining in Cream City beyond the 2025-26 campaign.

When rating it on a scale from one to 10, Portis gave it a five, and said that, at this point in time, "it's up in the air."

Change of tune on Giannis' future an exciting shift for Knicks to hear

These remarks from Portis serve as a stark contrast to previous takes on Giannis' future made by his Bucks cohorts.

Just a few months back, point guard Kevin Porter Jr. publicly told reporters how the superstar has made it clear to them behind the scenes that he wants to remain in Milwaukee.

Head coach Doc Rivers has also come out and stated that he "wants to be a Buck."

Heck, even Giannis himself has said that his main goal is to bring the franchise another NBA Championship.

However, with Portis' confidence level being a middling five out of ten, the door for a potential offseason blockbuster seems to be far from closed, and the Knicks should be closely monitoring this situation over the next few months.

Knicks could realistically shake things up if playoffs end prematurely

With their lack of splashy mid-season moves, the belief among both fans and pundits is that the Knicks are confident in their ability to contend for a championship as currently constructed.

However, with the narrative presumably being "title or bust," falling short of an NBA Finals berth could lead to some significant offseason shakeups for the organization.

At least, that's the ongoing belief of The Ringer's Howard Beck, who said during a late-February appearance on The Zach Lowe Show that "because of the Giannis thing hanging out there... we don't really know how many more chances, if at all, with this core, [they'll get]."

As things currently stand, the Knicks hold the third-best record in their conference at 41-24 and clock in with the third-best odds to represent the East in the title round, behind only the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With a core of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart, it is widely believed that New York should be well-equipped enough to vie for their first Larry O'Brien Trophy since 1973.

Of course, failing to do so this season could lead to major changes come the summer, and, with this recent Giannis-related buzz, the pressure is on for this team to deliver.