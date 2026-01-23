Knicks have a painfully obvious trade target in potential Guerschon Yabusele deal

The New York Knicks desperately need some reinforcements within their center rotation. Fortunately for them, one team that's believed to be a fit for Guerschon Yabusele could provide them exactly that.

In a recent edition of The Putback, NBA Insider Michael Scotto revealed that New York has been in talks with the New Orleans Pelicans about a potential mid-season trade, and that, in his eyes, a deal involving the estranged forward could "make something happen there."

Though NOLA and the Knicks have mainly been linked together due to the club's reported interest in guard Jose Alvarado, according to Scotto, big man Yves Missi is also a name Leon Rose and company have inquired about.

In many ways, there's a case to be made that the second-year pivot would be the more ideal target of the two.

Knicks have called Pelicans in regard to availability of Yves Missi

With the second-year breakout of Tyler Kolek and the recent return of Deuce McBride, as the months go by in 2025-26, it's growing more and more apparent that the Knicks may not be as desperate for backcourt help as they were believed to be earlier in the campaign.

However, with Karl-Anthony Towns' dip in production coupled with the always-present injury risks of Mitchell Robinson, their center position is now more in need of bolstering than ever.

Missi may not be a star by any sense of the word, but his addition to New York's roster could be the low-cost strategic move they should be looking to make in a Yabusele deal.

Selected 21 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, the 21-year-old still boasts a first-round pedigree and is attached to a low-cost, rookie-scale salary through 2028.

After posting solid averages of 9.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 26.8 minutes per game during his debut season and earning All-Rookie Second Team honors along the way, Missi has found himself being negatively affected by a mid-season coaching shakeup in 2025-26, where, in James Borrego's more up-tempo scheme, he's seen a severely reduced role.

Through 38 games, the youngster is posting 5.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in just 18.8 minutes a night.

A move to New York could actually do Missi some good from a schematic standpoint, as Mike Brown's system is more methodical and set-up-oriented, which translates into them ranking as the eighth-slowest team in the association.

Meanwhile, the Knicks would benefit from adding a legitimate 7-footer who provides impressive upside as a rim protector, board gobbler, and screen-setter.

Even if it costs them a second-rounder or two to make a deal work, targeting Yves Missi in a Yabusele trade should be high on New York's to-do list ahead of the February 5 deadline.