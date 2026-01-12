Knicks have made their stance on Guerschon Yabusele crystal clear if rumors are true

Back in July, it was widely believed that the New York Knicks pulled off one of the best signings of the summer with the addition of power forward Guerschon Yabusele.

Six months later, it seems all but certain that the two are pursuing some sort of a premature split.

According to NBA Insider Marc Stein, league sources say that the 30-year-old has been made available on the trade block as we approach the February 5 deadline, with the belief being that the Knicks are inclined to partake in "some minor tweaking" to their rotation.

Knicks have officially placed Guerschon Yabusele on trade block

Despite the hype surrounding the initial signing this past offseason, with nearly half a season's worth of a sample size, it's clear that expectations have fallen well short of reality.

Through 32 games played Yabusele finds himself posting highly forgettable averages of 3.3 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 41.3 percent from the field. He also ranks dead-last on the team in both plus-minus and net rating out of those who have logged over 300 minutes played in 2025-26.

Of course, even though his stock has taken quite a nosedive during his tenure in the Big Apple, there's a strong belief that the forward may still be worth an opposing team inquiring about.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently went on record to note that he still likes Yabusele, while Zach Lowe essentially suggested that the fit in New York seems to be off, as he noted, "I don't quite understand what's happening."

Let's not forget that, just one season ago, the Frenchman was seen dropping career-best numbers all across the board while serving as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, as he wrapped up 2024-25 with averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 38.0 percent from distance.

Behind this kind of production, Yabusele was a hot commodity on the 2025 free agent market before ultimately inking a two-year, $11 million deal with the Knicks.

Some, such as SNY's Insider Ian Begley, believe that this past hype surrounding Yabusele could theoretically play a helping hand in New York ultimately pulling off an in-season deal, as he recently suggested that the Denver Nuggets, a team that had "real interest" in signing him in free agency, could be a possible trade partner.

Even with his struggles, there's still plenty of reason to think that the highly cost-efficient forward could draw interest on the open market, and it appears the Knicks are already looking to test the waters.