Knicks can reverse biggest offseason mistake with one simple trade

The decision by the New York Knicks to sign Guerschon Yabusele this past offseason seems to be aging like raw milk, but Ian Begley suggests there may be a way to move on from this failed union sooner than expected.

During a recent episode of SNY's The Putback, the NBA Insider highlighted how the Denver Nuggets were a team that was hot and heavy on the free agent forward before he ultimately decided to take his talents to the Big Apple.

Considering this, coupled with the fact that they could use for some added frontcourt depth due to Nikola Jokic's recent knee injury that's slated to keep him out for the next several weeks, Begley is of the impression that a move to the Mile High City could be in the realm of possibility for the Frenchman.

"There was real interest there in the summer. Maybe something ends up happening there," Begley said.

Nuggets a possible trade option for Knicks to move Guerschon Yabusele

Whether it's to Denver or another team, the insider seems rather convinced that Yabusele's tenure with the Knicks won't last the full two years of his deal, let alone his debut campaign with the club.

"I think that things are more than likely to end up with Yabusele elsewhere and the Knicks getting back what they can in that move," Begley said.

Though Begley is convinced that a deal seems to be the most logical course of action moving forward, the assets New York can get in return for the power forward are still something that's still being widely debated.

It goes without saying that Yabusele has been a complete and utter disappointment while wearing the blue, orange, and white threads in 2025-26.

Through 31 games played, he finds himself posting incredibly mediocre averages of 3.1 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 32.1 percent from distance.

Of course, despite his underwhelming stint with the Knicks thus far, Yabusele still has the allure of being a former first-round talent who, just a season ago, dropped career-best averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 52.0 percent shooting from the floor and 38.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc while playing with the Sixers.

This proven productivity being attached to a highly affordable $11.27 million deal could be enough to entice a ball club in need of more frontcourt talent to consider buying low on his services.

Begley seems to believe a deal will wind up getting done. The only question is, which team will be the one to strike?