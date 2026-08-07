Knicks handed Lakers 'very good' prospect who has a chance to play right away

James Dolan's desire to stay out of the dreaded second apron threshold heading into the next season has forced the New York Knicks to make a few gut-punch decisions in the name of saving money.

While the most publicized salary crunch came in the form of beloved big man Mitchell Robinson's departure, before that came the draft-night trade that saw the cash-strapped Knicks move their first-round pick, Cameron Carr, to the Lakers in exchange for future assets.

To The Athletic's Sam Vecenie, Los Angeles is believed to have added a "very good" young prospect to their collection of ballers, while an anonymous Lakers front office executive is under the assumption that New York may have gifted the club someone who will have "a chance to play right away.”

Second-apron fears forced Knicks into giving Lakers young role player

He may not have been a lottery talent, but Carr, the 24 overall selection in the 2026 NBA Draft, proved himself to be a highly intriguing prospect following his lone season at Baylor.

Through 34 games played with the Bears, the wing found himself posting impressive two-way averages of 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks while shooting a highly efficient 49.4 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent from deep.

With his level of production, he would go on to earn Third-team All-Big 12 honors and exciting pro comparisons to the likes of San Antonio's Devin Vassell and Denver's Peyton Watson.

Now, despite all of this on-court success, and even after putting together a solid Summer League run with averages of 18.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per night, the unnamed Lakers executive is still under the impression that Carr will need to "win his minutes" heading into year one in the pros.

After all, considering the Luka Doncic-led squad is looking to remain a contender in the Western Conference, guaranteeing a rookie ample minutes right from the jump without him earning such opportunities beforehand would be somewhat irresponsible.

Nevertheless, especially considering the Knicks' own rookies are either officially or mulling over the idea of heading back to their original stomping grounds for the 2026-27 campaign, hearing New York's salary-cutting trade that handed such a promising prospect as Carr to the Lakers shouldn't be taken lightly.

Unfortunately, him turning into a consistent contributor out in Los Angeles would be yet another example of the new CBA taking its toll on the reigning champion Knicks.