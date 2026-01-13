Giannis Antetokounmpo inadvertently answered every Knicks fan's biggest question

Dating back to the offseason, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the New York Knicks were heavily linked to one another within the trade rumor mill as reports of discontent between the superstar and the Milwaukee Bucks started to surface.

With this, fans began to dream big about potential blockbuster exchanges aimed at teaming the Greek Freak with Jalen Brunson, which undoubtedly would formulate one of the most ferocious one-two punches in the game and skyrocket their already lofty championship odds to even greater heights.

However, over the past few months, these high hopes have gradually simmered down, and, as of this past weekend, they may have been put to rest for good, as Giannis himself went on record stating that "I’m not going anywhere" and that "I’m invested" in the Bucks.

"There will never be a chance, and there will never be a moment, that I will come out and say 'I want a trade'. That’s not in my nature," Antetokounmpo said.

Giannis may have just squashed all hope of a trade to Knicks

Now granted, no one likely would have been shocked if the Knicks failed to pull off a blockbuster deal for Giannis this season. After all, owner James Dolan just recently stated that he doesn't foresee a scenario in which New York makes a "big change" ahead of the February 5 deadline.

However, Giannis's remarks officially put the nail in the coffin for such a dream, and to some, that may sting.

After all, even the smallest possibility that this already dominant New York squad could add a two-time MVP and established champion who's currently averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks to its roster sparked considerable day-to-day excitement.

Alas, with the public reiteration of his commitment to Milwaukee, the reality of trade season may finally be seeping into Knicks fans' consciousness -- and it's far less entertaining.

Considering their limited collection of trade assets and severely restricted salary space, the idea of Leon Rose and company pulling off anything close to a big-time move is likely nothing more than a pipe dream.

Instead, NBA Insider Marc Stein has heard from league sources that the front office is more inclined to partake in "some minor tweaking" to their rotation, and mentioned the possibility of offloading power forward Guerschon Yabusele as a means of accomplishing such a goal.

Despite being an organization that's historically been in hot pursuit of extra star power, the growing expectation heading into the deadline is that New York's focus is now on adding glue guys and ideal-fitting role players.

While it may not be as exciting, such an approach to trade season is far more strategic.