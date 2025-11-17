Knicks embracing the '90s mentality fans have desperately wanted to see

The good old days may finally be back in the Big Apple, as the New York Knicks seem to be showcasing a similar rough-and-tough style of play that made them a force to be reckoned with throughout the 1990s.

While the game of basketball has certainly steered well away from the no blood, no foul era, this New York squad is playing as physically as a team can with modern officiating, and they're certainly reaping the rewards.

With the likes of Patrick Ewing, John Starks, and Charles Oakley leading the way, the '90s Knicks became well known for making life a living hell for opposing offenses, largely thanks to their willingness to put their bodies on the line in an effort to get a stop.

In 2025-26, it appears this kind of mentality is once again alive and well, as the East's second seed (8-4) ranks 10 in the association in opponent personal fouls (21.3) and, more impressively, second in charges drawn per game (.83).

Current Knicks paying homage to '90s era with their physical play

Granted, it's hard to say that this current iteration of the Knicks is completely synonymous with the one that constantly gave Michael Jordan and the Bulls a run for their money.

After all, with guys like Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns serving as their top two options, fully comparing this offense-driven club to those all-out defensive units would be borderline offensive.

With that said, the overall intensity and two-way physicality being displayed by the supporting cast of Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson, all of whom have provided brute-force contributions, is giving fans a similar feeling to that beloved, pre-James Dolan meddling era.

They've even managed to make playing at the Garden a true homecourt advantage akin to the days of the 1990s, as they just recently rattled off seven straight wins, boast an electrifying 8-1 record so far this year, and are outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game while playing at The Mecca.

After parting ways with the likes of Tom Thibodeau this past offseason, some questioned how this Knicks team, which just finished as the Eastern Conference Finals runner-ups, would fare under the guidance of Mike Brown.

Despite the fact that this transition saw New York go from an old-school to new-school styled coach, in an ironic turn of events, it's evident that, along with finally bringing this offense into the 21st Century, Brown has simultaneously revived some of the hard-nosed, all-on-the-line elements to the game that made this team a staple of '90s basketball.

The Knicks faithful should be smitten with glee as a result.