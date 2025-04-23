Knicks should be ecstatic about early start for a coveted superstar

The New York Knicks were not shy about upgrading their roster. They traded for Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to make them a serious title contender, but it has not worked. New York lost Game 2 to the Pistons with flaws exposed all over the floor after massive regular-season struggles against elite teams. There are questions about KAT’s ability to shine on a true contender, and the Knicks bailout may soon hit the market.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks are down 0-2 to the Pacers after two straight first-round playoff exits. The Greek Freak was injured in those previous series, but he is healthy now. Milwaukee simply is not good enough, which creates plenty of questions about Giannis’ future.

The former MVP has made it clear he wants to compete for championships. This may be Milwaukee’s final chance, and that opens the door for the Knicks to steal one of the NBA’s best players.

Knicks should be rooting for Pacers to defeat Bucks in hopes of landing Giannis

New York has been chasing a star talent for years. They got KAT and Bridges to improve their title odds. The Knicks are not serious contenders, so upgrading will be atop the offseason agenda.

The Bucks are not losing to the Pacers because Giannis has been poor. The Greek Freak had 36 of Milwaukee’s 98 points in Game 1. He was 14 of 23 from the field, and the rest of the Bucks shot 34.4 percent. Antetokounmpo had 34 with 18 rebounds and seven assists in Game 2, but it was still not enough. The roster around him simply is not good enough to defeat the Pacers or any top team in the league.

The Knicks have the same problem, but Giannis eliminates that issue. Putting him next to Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby gives New York a formidable top-three against any opponent. They will have to part with KAT or Bridges to make the trade, but Antetokounmpo has interest in playing in New York. This could be a game-changing move for both franchises.

It only happens if the Pacers top the Bucks in this series. New York has their own issues to sort out. Losing to the Pistons would be a disastrous result that would force significant changes in the Big Apple. The dream scenario is adding Giannis, and it is closer than ever after their Game 2 loss. The Knicks are certainly rooting for the Bucks' demise, and they are not the only franchise.