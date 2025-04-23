Karl-Anthony Towns is exposing a Knicks flaw that could cost them everything

When the New York Knicks acquired Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves, most agreed that an upgrade was found. Towns represented a better structural fit than Julius Randle, due in no small part to his well-rounded skill set as a scorer.

Unfortunately, the Knicks have come to a disappointing realization about Towns and his history as an underwhelming postseason performer—and the cost of that truth could be devastating.

Towns finished the 2024-25 regular season with averages of 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, 2.9 offensive boards, 3.1 assists, 1.0 steal, 0.7 blocks, and 2.0 three-point field goals made per game. He did so on a remarkably efficient slash line of .526/.420/.829.

Towns averaged his highest scoring numbers and best eFG% since 2021-22, as well as the most rebounds of his career.

Unfortunately, his offensive numbers have plummeted since the start of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. He's averaging just 16.5 points against the Detroit Pistons and has failed to grab a single offensive rebound through two games.

Towns needs to be more aggressive moving forward, but the bigger issue appears to be that the Knicks' depth was improperly appraised.

Knicks can't win unless Karl-Anthony Towns scores at a high level

The final months of the 2024-25 regular season appeared to reveal a new element of the Knicks' quality as a contender. OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges took significant steps forward on offense, with the former averaging 22.9 points per game after Mar. 1 and Bridges flashing a surprising ability to thrive as a facilitator.

Unfortunately, they're averaging a combined 30.0 points and 2.0 assists through the first two games of the series against the Pistons.

The scoring numbers could suffice from the third and fourth options on the roster if not for Towns' individual shortcomings. Considering the Knicks lost Game 2 by just six points, it certainly stands to reason that Towns' decrease of 7.9 points per game from regular season to playoffs would've made a difference.

The harsh reality facing New York, however, isn't just that Towns needs to be better—but that the margin of error is even slimmer than it seems.

Perhaps it's a matter of utilizing the second unit in a more effective manner. Players such as Miles McBride and Cameron Payne have proven capable of putting up points in a hurry, with the latter playing a direct role in the Knicks' Game 1 victory.

Placing the outcome of a series in the hands of the reserves simply isn't an optimal approach when one considers how talented the starting lineup is.

Anunoby, Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, and Towns were meant to be able to compete with anyone they encounter. It remains possible that they'll live up to the hype, but unless the trio of Anunoby, Bridges, and Towns develop offensive consistency, championship dreams will remain unrealistic.

It's the unfortunate truth that Towns' early shortcomings have exposed, as the Knicks will only go as far as their third and fourth options enable them to at the rate they're going.