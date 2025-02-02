Renowned doctor shares potentially season-changing OG Anunoby injury update

The New York Knicks lost to the Los Angeles Lakers on Feb. 1, but fans were even more concerned with OG Anunoby’s injury. The 6’7 forward suffered a non-contract injury in the third quarter. He quickly passed the ball but went straight to the locker room. The Knicks ruled him out with a right foot sprain less than 20 minutes later.

The Knicks made a couple of brilliant offseason trades to jump into title contention, but depth is a concern. Head coach Tom Thibodeau plays his starters massive minutes, and fans know OG is a two-way force New York desperately needs.

Doctor Brian Sutterer quickly offered fans an update about the potential injury, and it may not be what fans want to hear. He is not treating Anunoby directly, but he discussed what he saw from the video and a couple of different ligaments that could be the cause of the problem. Things may be bad.

OG Anunoby’s foot injury may be season-ending

Sutterer noted the largest concern would be for a Lisfranc tear, but fans can hear the entire video below.

Chet Holmgren suffered that injury before his rookie campaign and missed the entire 2022-23 season. Anunoby would be out for the remainder of the year if it is a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery.

Sutterer offered some hope. He stated that injuries to other ligaments in the foot may only hold OG out for a few weeks. Knicks fans are left hoping for the best, but it did not look good. The 27-year-old was in obvious discomfort and has a significant injury history.

Anunoby has played more than 50 games just once since 2020. Saturday was his 49th this season, and in the worst-case scenario, was his last.

He averaged 16.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists 1.4 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 36.7 minutes per game. OG was shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 36.0 percent on his 3-point attempts this year. There was no questioning his impact on both ends of the floor, and the Knicks are more likely to make a significant move before the Feb. 6 trade deadline if Anunoby is out for the remainder of the season.

It was a disappointing night for the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, and fans will be waiting for an OG Anunoby update.

It may turn out to be a minor foot sprain that costs him a few weeks. That is all supporters can hope for until they get definitive word. The renowned doctor gave multiple scenarios. Each person has to decide if they are a glass half empty or half full type. Stay tuned for all the latest.