Knicks directly responsible for giving Thunder newest breakout star

The New York Knicks know firsthand how it feels to take someone else's second-round selection and turn them into a true star with the likes of Jalen Brunson.

Now, in 2025-26, it appears they officially understand what it feels like to be on the opposite side of this kind of ordeal as well, as their draft-day decision back in 2024 is directly responsible for the OKC Thunder reaping the rewards of guard Ajay Brown's breakout campaign.

Knicks traded Ajay Mitchell for mere pennies on the dollar

During the 2024 NBA Draft, after taking Tyler Kolek with the 34 pick on the night, the Knicks opted to take Santa Barbara product Ajay Mitchell four slots later, with the premeditated plan of trading him, considering the former already covered their desires for more backcourt depth.

In the exchange with Oklahoma City, New York received the draft rights to Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro (40 overall pick) and cash considerations.

Well over a full year later, it's clear that the Knicks are kicking themselves for making this dubious decision.

Ighodaro was dealt to the Phoenix Suns that very same night; Kolek has clearly played like a non-factor contributor for this team so far throughout his tenure.

As for the player they willingly gave up in Mitchell, he finds himself serving as a crucial member of this dynasty-pushing Thunder squad.

As if the NBA Champions needed any more talent pool upgrades, this roster that already consists of reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, All-NBA forward Jalen Williams (when healthy, that is), and budding star big Chet Holmgren now has a player in Mitchell who some, such as The Athletic's Es Baraheni, believe is well on his way to stardom.

After finishing last year fourth in three-point percentage (38.3) and first in defensive rating (100.0) among his rookie peers who saw 30 or more games played, in his follow-up campaign he's now dropping new career-highs of 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.8 steals while ranking second in the NBA in defensive rating (98.6) out of those who have logged north of 150 minutes.

Now, of course, deals between the Knicks and Thunder are nothing new, especially in recent memory. Let's not forget that they traded 11 overall pick Ousmane Dieng to them back in 2022, and, on the same night as the Mitchell exchange, sent 26 pick Dillon Jones their way in 2024.

However, unlike these moves, the one involving Mitchell seems to be shaping up as a true heist for the ages, and New York is absolutely feeling remorse for making it.