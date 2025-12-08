Knicks blatantly proving why winning No. 1 seed is a must

After a brief spell down in the mid-tier section of the Eastern Conference standings, the New York Knicks are back in the second seed thanks to their ongoing three-game win streak.

Considering their 16-7 record, coupled with the fact that they're the conference's runner-ups from last year's playoff excursion, the expectation is that they will once again be a serious threat to represent the East in this year's NBA Finals.

In fact, as of this writing, they are tabbed as the favorites to do so.

However, with every passing game, it becomes more apparent that, in order to thrust themselves over the hump and into the championship round for the first time in the 21st Century, claiming the number one seed for themselves is an absolute must.

Knicks must gun it for top seed in Eastern Conference standings

Clearly, the Knicks are a good team. However, when playing at home, they have been undeniably great.

In 14 games played in front of a packed crowd at Madison Square Garden this year, Jalen Brunson and company have gone a ridiculous 13-1, their best record at home through such a span since the 1992-93 campaign.

Of course, their domination can be told in far more ways than merely just the win-loss column.

When playing on Eighth Ave, the Knicks are dropping the fourth-most points in the league (123.4) along with the second-best plus-minus (+14.0), offensive rating (124.2), and net rating (14.1) compared to all other clubs at home.

With this, it should come as no surprise that their 13 wins thus far at MSG are the most in the association.

On the road, sadly, the Knicks' success rate is a bit less posh, as they place a middling 15 in points (116.6), net rating (-1.0), and plus-minus (-0.6), while registering in with the seventh-best offensive rating at 117.9.

Most notably, their .333 win percentage when on the road ranks as the 10-worst in the NBA.

If nothing else, these home versus away comparisons indicate that, when at the Garden, the Knicks are virtually unstoppable, though, when taken on the road, they have a worse winning percentage than the 23-ranked, likely lottery-bound Utah Jazz (.348).

When it comes to the postseason, this title-starved Knicks team should be looking to come across any edge over the opposition they can possibly get.

Clearly, homecourt advantage is a real thing for New York, and, should they wish to stamp their ticket to the championship round for the first time since 1999, winning the number one seed should be their top priority.