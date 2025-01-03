Knicks biggest need becomes clear as injury uncertainty grows

The New York Knicks have gone 19-4 in their last 23 games. It took some time to integrate Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges, but they have won 82.6 percent of their contests after their 5-6 start. The Knicks are title contenders, which should shift their focus. They now have to worry about plugging their holes and finding ways to defeat the elite teams.

New York has the top-end talent but needs more depth and versatility. They cannot rely on their starters to play 40-plus minutes every night throughout a deep playoff run. Miles McBride is their only trusted bench option, which puts even more pressure on Mitchell Robinson. The seven-footer is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery. The Knicks need him for depth but may trade him before the deadline.

New York has a superstar guard, three stellar wings, and arguably the league’s best stretch five. They will be contenders when healthy, but their biggest need is crystal clear. They must find someone to counter the biggest players in the league, especially with Mitch Rob's uncertain return.

Knicks clearly need depth at the five

Robinson played just 31 games last season and was not the same player. He is coming off another ankle surgery and is not even running yet. Can the Knicks get him back to his pre-injury form before the playoffs begin? He may not take the court until February, and it is impossible to know how long after that before he is at full strength.

Kirk Goldsberry pulled zero punches about what the Knicks need to counter the Celtics on the Bill Simmons podcast. New York must add a big man to help Karl-Anthony Towns when New York faces the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic in the playoffs.

It will take two big men to match up with the Celtics because Al Horford and KP will be significant parts of the nightly game plan. Right now, OG Anunoby and Towns would take on those matchups. Having a bit more size and versatility would be ideal. If the Knicks cannot count on Mitch Rob, they must add someone to fill this role.

New York will be a buyout destination, but needing significant minutes from a free agent is dangerous. The Knicks can only sign someone making less than the non-taxpayer mid-level exception. If things do not work, the Knicks could be without that necessary option in a playoff series. The surefire fix is making a trade, but finding the right option is difficult.

The New York Knicks need a big man to pair with Karl-Anthony Towns when the opposition puts out size. Mitchell Robinson’s injury adds more uncertainty, but the franchise must find a solution. The trade deadline is quickly approaching and decisions must be made. Hopefully, the Knicks solve this woe and improve their title odds. Only time will tell.