Biggest Karl-Anthony Towns regression ironically proving highly beneficial for Knicks

Here in his second season with the New York Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns finds himself posting the fewest points-per-game averages since his rookie campaign with 20.0. To many, this regression has been a rather concerning sight to see.

However, ironically, New York has found more success this year when KAT has played somewhat timidly on offense.

According to the findings of ESPN's Vincent Goodwill, the Knicks boast a relatively pedestrian record of 16-11 when Towns takes 15 or more shots in a game. Shockingly, when hoisting below said mark, they've gone a much more desirable 24-12.

Throughout his professional career, the 30-year-old has established the reputation of being one of the game's best, high-volume scoring bigs. From 2016-17 through 2024-25, he held impressive averages of 23.8 points on 16.5 shot attempts.

Clearly, with these numbers, the expectation upon his arrival to the Knicks was that Towns would be the one-B to Jalen Brunson's one-A in the club's offensive hierarchy.

Of course, now, nearly two years into the tandem's experiment, it's become evident that the center is objectively far more of a number two, which, despite the disappointment from some to see, when he leans into such a role, New York has only managed to benefit.

Knicks benefiting from Karl-Anthony Towns not living up to expectations

Towns's impact on the Knicks has arguably fallen short of initial expectations. Surprisingly, that's been just fine for New York, particularly from an advanced-metrics standpoint.

Even outside of the aformentioned success rate when he shoots fewer than 15 times a game, from fans and foes alike, the veteran has surprised virtually everyone with how effective he's proven to be on the defensive side of the ball here in 2025-26.

Though predominantly known as an offensive weapon and, in many ways, a defensive liability, his efforts on the less glamorous side of the ball here in year two with the Knicks have actually been quite admirable, especially as of late.

Since the beginning of February, Towns finds himself ranking eighth among centers who have played a minimum of 15 games in defensive rating (105.1), comfortably ahead of guys like four-time Defensive Player of the Year recipient, Rudy Gobert (113.0).

More impressive, since the start of the 2026 calendar year, the All-Star pivot ranks fourth among his positional peers in win shares among those who have logged a minimum of 30 games.

So while some may view this year's campaign as a down one for Towns, behind his defensive improvements and visible displays of mental and physical toughness, in many ways, it's actually shaping up to be one of his more inspiring seasons in the association.