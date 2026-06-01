Knicks being fed valuable insider information on both Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs

The New York Knicks are heading into their NBA Finals matchup against the Spurs as underdogs. Because of this, they'll want to identify and capitalize on any edge over Victor Wembanyama and company they possibly can.

Fortunately, it seems they just might have the perfect way to gain an inherent edge right out of the gates.

In a recent piece penned by Jared Schwartz of the New York Post, it was revealed that Jeremy Sochan is willing to spill the beans on any and all secrets he remembers from his time spent with the Spurs.

Knicks wing believes Victor Wembanyama is prone to getting 'tired'

The Knicks' mid-season trade acquisition went on record saying, "Whether I’m playing or not, it’s important to feed all the information I have. And I think I know quite a lot.”

Sochan spent three-and-a-half seasons with San Antonio, including the first 53 games of this year's campaign. Throughout this time, it's fair to assume the former lottery selection picked up and retained ample information about how his former club and teammates tend to operate.

Perhaps the most noteworthy tidbit he's publicly revealed deals with the 7-foot-4 wunderkind in Wembanyama, as he noted that "being that tall, he gets tired" and that, by throwing different looks his way, playing physical, and making him run around, the Knicks could wind up wearing him down from a sheer endurance standpoint which, in turn, should only go on to negatively impact his play.

Needless to say, throwing the superstar center off his game should be one of New York's biggest on-court goals heading into the championship round.

Knicks have talents necessary to get Victor Wembanyama out of sync

Checking off the aforementioned boxes regarding ways to throw Wembanyama and the Spurs out of rhythm could prove more than doable for this Knicks team.

After all, let's not forget they've managed to come out victorious in head-to-head matchups in two of three outings during this year's campaign already.

From pulling the big man away from the painted area due to Karl-Anthony Towns' elite perimeter shooting skills and allowing guys like Jalen Brunson to attack the lane to OG Anunoby's quietly elite defensive dominance against Wemby, New York certainly has the makings of being one of the Spurs' worst-case matchups in this upcoming title round.

As if the fact that they already have the advantage of being well-rested coming into the series wasn't valuable enough, gaining insider information by way of ex-Spur Jeremy Sochan only further strengthens the belief that this Knicks team has as realistic a chance as any team possibly could to pull off an epic title-round upset.