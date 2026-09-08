Anthony Edwards joins the likes of Kobe, LeBron when talking Knicks home games

They don't just call Madison Square Garden "The World's Most Famous Arena" for no reason. Throughout its 58-year residency on Fifth Ave, the complex has played host to some of the most electrifying events in all of entertainment history. From Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier's "Fight of the Century" to the New York Knicks' 2026 championship run, the allure of this arena is truly unrivaled.

Minnesota Timberwolves cornerstone Anthony Edwards certainly seems to agree with such a reputation, as he went on record to say he "of course" views MSG as arguably his favorite place to play, saying on a recently posted YouTube video that it's "hard to play there" and that he appreciates how you have to "be ready for that" when coming in.

Edwards joins a long list of NBA greats who have publicly gushed over their love of the Garden.

Whether it's Michael Jordan tabbing the arena the "Mecca of Basketball," Kobe Bryant admitting he had dreams of actually calling New York home during his playing career, or LeBron James saying playing at MSG throughout his career has meant "everything" to him, there's a long and luxurious list of legendary names who have regularly heaped praise on the Knicks' home stomping grounds.

Now, it seems the rising superstar Edwards is merely the latest to enter such a praise-filled club.

Anthony Edwards has gone .500 when playing Knicks over the years

Throughout his soon-to-be eight-year NBA career, Edwards has squared off against the Knicks on 12 seperate occassions, splitting his win-loss record at six a piece. His six total games played at Madison Square Garden have also followed this same .500 pattern, as he's gone 3-3 in such bouts.

Of course, regardless of where the game is being held, Edwards always seems to rise to the occasion when tasked with squaring off against the Knicks, as he finds himself sporting stellar averages of 23.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.7 steals, and just shy of a block in such games while shooting a highly efficient 47.5 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from deep.

Including the preseason, Edwards' Wolves will have three run-ins with the Knicks during the 2026-27 campaign, two of which will be held in the Big Apple, with their primetime clash coming during the always popular Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate on January 18.

Considering his recent praise of the arena, expect Edwards to come in swinging.