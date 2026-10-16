Andre Drummond becoming what Knicks wished Mitchell Robinson could be on offense

When the New York Knicks signed Andre Drummond earlier this offseason, he was originally seen as someone who could provide the team with many of the attributes Mitchell Robinson did throughout his eight-year tenure.

This preseason, however, the veteran big is showing signs that he may be capable of doing even more than just playing a similar brand of ball as his predecessor.

In addition to adding elite rebounding skills and an intimidating interior defensive presence, Drummond also seems to have an intriguing self-creating offensive game in his bag of tricks.

These skills go beyond his well-documented improvement in the shooting department over the past few years.

Yes, having him join the Knicks a season after cashing in on a career-high 35.6 percent of his three-point attempts is certainly a breath of fresh air compared to the offensively inept Lobinson alone. However, Drummond has been showcasing a wide range of self-creation abilities this preseason outside of perimeter scoring.

From backing down his defenders in the low post and pulling off spin moves for smooth finishes at the rim to, as flashed on Thursday in New York's 122-120 win over the Raptors, beating his man off the dribble near the three-point arc and gunning, Drummond has seemingly unlocked an area of his game not regularly seen in seasons past.

After years of hoping Robinson could establish any semblance of an offensive bag, it seems the Knicks have added a big man of such an ilk in Drummond.

Andre Drummond eyes to rise the ranks in all-time rebounds with Knicks

While he may have honed his craft on the offensive end of the floor over the past few years, Drummond's bread and butter is still his incredible efficiency on the glass.

Throughout his 14-year career, the 33-year-old has led the league in rebounds on four occasions and has pulled down a total of 11,513 boards along the way.

As things currently stand, Drummond ranks 27 all-time in rebounds, which is certainly an enviable place to be.

However, as he alluded to just last week, he has a goal of racking up a minimum of 442 more during his upcoming debut season with the Knicks, as that's the exact number that will have him finally surpass the Hall of Famer and 24-ranked Dennis Rodman in this historic ranking.

With an average per-year total of rebounds for his career of 976, and after coming off a 2025-26 season where he racked up 532 boards in under 20 minutes a night, it seems like a safe bet that Drummond will end up edging out the Bulls legend come year's end.