Knicks already have key to landing Mitchell Robinson's replacement

Though seeing him head to the division-rival Celtics may come as a bit of a gut-punch, the decision by Mitchell Robinson to leave the New York Knicks in free agency this summer is far from surprising.

Considering their financial constraints, coupled with owner James Dolan's desire not to surpass the second-apron threshold, the writing on the wall for his departure has been present for months now.

Fortunately, New York has had ample time to prep for their approach to finding a replacement strategy, and it seems their planning has equipped them with a major key to finding Robinson's successor.

Assuming the Knicks sign recent draft selection Tyler Nickel to a minimum first-year deal and allow Jack Kayil to continue developing overseas as a draft-and-stash prospect, they will likely have enough space to utilize their full taxpayer mid-level exception on signing a backup center in free agency.

The aforementioned MLE is set at just north of $6 million, which makes it quite clear Leon Rose and company won't be snatching up any established stars with the vital salary cap tool.

However, for a proven veteran like Andre Drummond or Kevon Looney, or a player the club has shown a longstanding interest in, such as Nick Richards, this price range could prove to be just enough to help the Knicks effortlessly land a new understudy for star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Mitchell Robinson isn't the only center who has departed from Knicks

Though Robinson is undoubtedly the biggest name to have bolted from the Big Apple this summer, unfortunately he's not the only member of the recently minted championship roster to have done so.

In fact, he's not even the only Knicks center who has opted to jump ship.

On Wednesday, ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news that big man Ariel Hukporti has agreed to a one-year, $3.4 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 24-year-old spent two years with the Knicks after being snatched up 58 overall in the 2024 NBA Draft and established himself as a highly athletic, defensive-focused talent who, throughout his tenure, averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per night.

He would also find himself logging important, albeit limited minutes in the 2026 NBA Finals, particularly in Games 4 and 5, when Towns entered into foul trouble and Mitch proved a tad unplayable due to his free throw shooting ineptitude.

With both Robinson and Hukporti now gone, it makes using their full MLE on a new backup pivot all the more important for the repeating-pushing Knicks.