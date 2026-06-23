Nets' Julius Randle trade puts ironic bow on insane era of Knicks' history

The New York Knicks signed Julius Randle after missing out on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. The pair of star free agents were rumored, for months, to be joining forces on the Knicks. They wound up doing so as members of the Brooklyn Nets.

The Knick heartbreak overshadowed the addition of Randle, who proved to be an All-NBA talent over the course of his tenure in the Big Apple. New York had an organization in need of organization, and former head coach Tom Thibodeau built a system around Randle that helped deliver just that.

Now, the Nets themselves are bringing Randle in to help stabilize things on their side of the bridge. The Knicks know well that, when surrounded with the right talent, the bruising forward can shoulder the majority of an offense's creative responsibility on a nightly basis. But they can also be thankful that their 2026 NBA Championship put them in a position where they can simply just laugh at moves like this. Good for the Nets, who are following a formula that has objectively proven to work.

Nets follow Knicks' lead with predraft Randle trade to kickstart rebuild

Especially with the new, flattened lottery odds, it's prudent thinking by the Nets to set themselves up to be compensated for acquiring legitimate talent. The Timberwolves know, well, that the second apron is forcing teams to approach spending with unprecedented care.

Their willingness to surrender draft capital to rid themselves of Randle's contract without receiving a star in return implies that another move is coming. It's highly unlikely they send Anthony Edwards out there next season with this supporting cast. But, unless they're able to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo at the last second, the cost of whichever star player they add this offseason invariably included spending draft capital to dump Randle.

The Knicks benefited from the Timberwolves' mistake of trading Towns in the first place. Now, the Nets are primed to benefit from the first ripple effect of that trade: the salary dumping of a multi-time All-NBA player in Randle. Brooklyn has a great coach in place with Jordi Fernandez, who comes from the Mike Brown coaching tree and has long believed in a team's process mattering more than the results.

After the NBA Draft Lottery robbed the Nets of the ability to add one of this class's vaunted top-four players, the pivot to incrementally building a respectable, winning roster was keen. Randle has proven that he can lead the beginning of that journey, and Brooklyn has plenty of avenues for improvement. It's admirable.

New York is also allowed to be glad that they've graduated to worrying about much different things. For example, how are they going to run back their Championship roster while staying under the second apron?