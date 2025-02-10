NBA Rumors: Lakers considered Knicks trade before botched Hornets deal

There was one trade the New York Knicks knew they would make before the deadline, and it became evident in the team's two games leading up to Thursday. Rookie Ariel Hukporti received rotation minutes while fourth-year center Jericho Sims watched from the bench.

A day after New York beat Toronto, the Knicks agreed to trade Sims to the Bucks as part of the Kyle Kuzma-Khris Middleton deal announced earlier that day. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reported that New York "spent several weeks" searching for a trade with a team where the center would get "a meaningful opportunity" (subscription required).

The Knicks settled on the Bucks after reportedly talking with the Mavericks, Pelicans, and Suns. Another team considered trading for Sims, but not too long after he was traded, they agreed to a deal that never went through.

ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported on Monday that the Lakers "considered adding" Sims before the Knicks traded him to Milwaukee. In retrospect, that's a deal LA likely wishes it would've made.

Lakers considered trading for Jericho Sims before failed Hornets trade

The Lakers agreed to trade rookie Dalton Knecht, Cam Reddish, and their 2031 first-round pick to the Hornets late Wednesday for 23-year-old Mark Williams. On Saturday night, Shams Charania of ESPN reported that the deal fell apart because Williams failed LA's physical exam. It's still unclear why he failed the physical, but it wasn't because of his back.

Now that the deadline has passed, Pelinka and the Lakers have few options. Jaxson Hayes will continue to be the starting center for the foreseeable future. Christian Wood hasn't played in a game this season after knee surgery in September. Christian Koloko and Trey Jemison III are the team's two centers on two-way contracts. LA could snag a big off the buyout market but will need to waive someone to open up a roster spot first.

Although Sims wouldn't have been what Los Angeles hoped Williams would be, suiting up for the Lakers during the last few months of the season would've been a good opportunity for him. It would've been quite the final prove-it moment before he enters free agency over the summer.

Instead, he'll try to make an impact in Wisconsin, where the Bucks sit five and a half games behind the Knicks at No. 6 in the standings.