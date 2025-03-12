NBA insider outlines trade Knicks could make to upgrade roster during offseason

New York Knicks fans won't have to wait much longer to see what the current roster can accomplish in the playoffs, as there is only a month left in the regular season. Expectations were sky high for New York entering the season after the Karl-Anthony Towns trade, but things haven't gone as hoped.

The Knicks are the third-best team in the East with a 41-23 record, which would've sounded like a dream to any New York fan as little as three years ago. Why doesn't it feel that way?

The front office sent five first-round picks to the Nets for Mikal Bridges, who isn't the superstar everyone thought they'd get. The Knicks were already criticized for paying that high of a price for a role player, and it doesn't help that he's underperformed, which brings us back to where New York is with the postseason around the corner.

Getting ousted in the second round of the playoffs for the third straight season would be a failure for the Knicks. There is a chance New York and Boston could clash in the second round. The Knicks are 0-3 against the Celtics this season, and none of those three games were close.

Depending on how the rest of the season plays out, New York's front office could turn to the drawing board and make a tough decision, like packaging Miles McBride, the current starting point guard with Jalen Brunson out, in a trade for an upgrade.

NBA insider discusses Knicks guard Miles McBride's trade value

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto was a guest on 'The Putback with Ian Begley,' where Begley asked him about McBride's trade value. It isn't surprising that Scotto said the guard has "a ton of value across the league." No, that doesn't mean the Knicks are trying to trade him, but instead, it gives insight into one of the paths the Knicks could take this offseason.

Scotto noted that sending McBride out with a few second-round picks wouldn't be enough for New York to get the upgrade it might need. McBride signed a three-year, $13 million contract last season. He'll make $4.3 million in 2025-26 and $3.96 million in 2026-27. He's on one of the best contracts in the league.

McBride won't make enough for the Knicks to merely do a player swap, but as Scotto said, they could throw Mitchell Robinson (who will make $12.95 next season) into a deal with McBride to get the kind of player they desire. Again, it's still too early to know who will be available or the direction in which New York will need to go.

Losing McBride would hurt, as fans watched him blossom from a non-shooter to a two-way threat. His confidence has grown significantly in the past year. He could easily be a starter on another team.

The offseason trade rumors will be here before you know it, but there's still a lot of basketball left to be played. New York controls its own destiny.