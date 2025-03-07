Knicks need X-factor to step up now more than ever after Jalen Brunson injury

New York Knicks fans would've been disappointed with a loss against the Lakers on Thursday, but they didn't know they'd feel more dread than disappointment. Jalen Brunson hurt his ankle with 1:24 left in overtime and headed for the locker room after knocking down two free throws.

The extent of his injury is still unknown, but NBA insider Chris Haynes reported that there's optimism Brunson only sprained his ankle.

There’s optimism New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson only sustained a sprained ankle, sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) March 7, 2025

The best-case scenario would be Brunson missing a week or two. Hopefully, if he misses more time than that, his ankle won't keep him sidelined for the playoffs. He's in the midst of another incredible season and deserves to lead the Knicks into the postseason.

In the meantime, Miles McBride will start in Brunson's place, and rookie Tyler Kolek should receive minutes off the bench. McBride is having a solid season, averaging a career-high 9.2 points and 2.6 assists per game in 23.8 minutes.

He became a rotation player after the OG Anunoby trade last season when RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley left for Toronto. McBride agreed to an extension hours after the deal was announced. He quickly turned into a key piece for New York down the stretch. He'll now have the chance to do the same, except more is on the line this time.

It's time for Miles McBride to step up for the Knicks

McBride had big back-to-back games against the Grizzlies and Heat to end February and begin March, but his shooting has been off the past couple of games. He finished with six points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field in 24 minutes in the loss to the Warriors, and no points on 0-of-6 shooting in 21 minutes in Thursday's loss to the Lakers.

Brunson has carried the Knicks offensively, especially in late-game situations. He's shooting 49% from the field. It'd be unreasonable to expect Deuce's production to come close to Brunson's, as the star has been that good, especially in late-game situations. He's an elite shot creator, and the team's offense will feel his absence, however long that may be.

McBride's confidence has soared over the past year, and it's shown on the offensive end, as his reputation was previously being a point-of-attack defender. He's more of a shooter than a playmaker, so the upcoming stretch will be a test for the 24-year-old.

New York had no choice but to embrace the next man-up mentality last season. It's McBride's turn to show what he can do.