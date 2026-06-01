Myles Garrett trade gives Mikal Bridges big win before NBA Finals even start

It's the week of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the Spurs, and Mikal Bridges is already celebrating a win. If you didn't know, he's a Los Angeles Rams fan, which means he'll get to watch Myles Garrett soon suit up for his favorite team after Monday's blockbuster trade.

The Cleveland Browns sent Garrett, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, to the Rams for Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick. For someone who has been at the center of a mega trade involving picks, Bridges probably doesn't care about what LA gave up to get the star. All that matters is that he's en route to Southern California.

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Bombshell: The Browns are finalizing a trade that will send two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams, per @rapsheet, @TomPelissero and me.



In exchange for Garrett, the Rams are expected to send Pro-Bowl edge Jared Verse, a 2027… pic.twitter.com/vHVquJBcYl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 1, 2026

The Rams made this trade to make another Super Bowl push with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford, five years after winning their last in 2021. They needed to beef up their defense to get there (sound familiar?), cashing in on Garrett a few months after acquiring All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie from the Chiefs.

Mikal Bridges is already winning after Myles Garrett trade

It was hard to make this week any more special for Bridges, as he prepares to play in his second NBA Finals, which, fittingly, happened in 2021. The Rams managed to do just that by dominating headlines in a move that felt possible before it happened, but was still shocking.

Bridges is from Philadelphia, but he's not an Eagles fan like his teammates Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. If you're wondering why he doesn't root for that team, he explained it himself back in 2021, before the Rams beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl:

“I used to play with Marshall Faulk, Kurt Warner, Torrey Holt and all them,” Bridges said. “It’s funny because people think I’m just this fair-weather fan because now they’re good… All my friends who knew me back then knew I was all Rams before.”

Especially after what went down on Monday, Bridges is probably already looking ahead to Oct. 4, when the Eagles will host the Rams. That's typically when the NBA preseason is in full swing, but maybe he and his teammates can squeeze in the time to make the short trek. Both sides have probably already been talking junk, but the Garrett trade adds a whole new layer.

Bridges hasn't been that active on social media, and, to be fair, he's a little preoccupied at the moment, preparing for the most important Knicks stretch in decades. Who knows what his reaction was when ESPN reported the trade, but it probably was similar to last Monday, when New York swept Cleveland to advance to the finals. Somehow, northeast Ohio is at the center of it all once again.