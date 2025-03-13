Mitchell Robinson quietly revealed what Knicks can expect of him in 2025 Playoffs

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson has only played 37 games for the team since 2023-24. It's been a frustrating chapter in a promising career, with the All-Defense selections that could've been pouring in being placed on pause as Robinson simply finds a way to get back on the court.

Robinson has appeared in just six games in 2024-25, but during the Knicks' thrilling overtime win over the Portland Trail Blazers, he reminded fans of what he's capable of providing.

The unfortunate reality of Robinson's seventh NBA season is that he's unlikely to sustainably return to the level expected of him. He's missed too much time to truly get back to 100 percent with the playoffs just one month away.

That doesn't mean Robinson will fail to provide value, however, as he can still gift the Knicks a high level of play in the areas he's known to excel.

Against Portland, Robinson offered a refresher on what it is that made him a fan favorite. The 26-year-old was all over the court on defense, needing just 19 minutes to stuff the stat sheet and make the Trail Blazers think twice about entering the lane.

It's still early in his return to form, but Robinson gave the Knicks exactly what they needed at a time when injuries have plagued them.

Mitchell Robinson is getting closer to his starting-caliber level

Robinson finished the win over Portland with three points, four rebounds, one assist, two blocks, two steals, and three offensive boards. It was the closest performance he's provided thus far to what was once a nightly display of interior brilliance.

Robinson dominated the offensive glass, redirected shots with authority, and even created turnovers to help pace the defense along.

There were still moments during which he missed rotations, communicated at a somewhat lackluster level, and made questionable decisions. That was reflected in the four personal fouls he committed despite playing the aforementioned 19 minutes.

The Knicks need an aggressive presence along the defensive interior, however, and that's exactly what Robinson is returning to being.

If the cost of his production and presence is fouls, then the Knicks will need to live with that in 2024-25. The uphill battle will likely include the offseason, during which time Robinson will actually be able to get back to the level he's reached so consistently throughout his career.

In the meantime, however, he's still one of the best shot-blockers and offensive rebounders in the NBA—and he's beginning to show it again.

Robinson has pulled down 11 offensive rebounds over the past four games. He's done so in just 63 cumulative minutes, which equates to an average of 6.3 offensive boards per 36—a baffling average for anyone other than Robinson, who boasts a career mark of 5.4.

Compounded by his effort on defense, the Knicks have begun to look like most expected them to with a healthy Robinson.

Since Mitchell Robinson returned on 2/28, the Knicks are 3rd in the NBA in defensive rating with a 110.1 — Michael Grogins (@mikeygrogins_) March 13, 2025

It may not be as glamorous a process as some would like, but Robinson is already proving to be an essential contributor to the Knicks' vision.