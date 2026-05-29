Devastating Mitchell Robinson injury forces the Knicks to rely on seldom-used lineup

The fallout from Mitchell Robinson suffering a broken pinkie finger that will likely sideline him for the NBA Finals is beyond extensive. The New York Knicks have a ton to think about and figure out now. Any plan they map out from here, though, must include rolling out lineups featuring OG Anunoby at the 5.

Yes, there is a chance Robinson could wrap up the finger, and gut it out. New York can’t afford to bank on that. The 28-year-old has a permanently checkered health bill as it stands, and will not want to do anything that potentially compromises his value ahead of free agency.

Robinson could be more likely to suit up if the Knicks have truly guaranteed his return next season. Even then, however, the team must weigh the potential consequences. Not only is there a risk for worsening the injury, but playing him with a bum right hand invites a deluge of Maul-a-Mitch possessions.

Leaning on Ariel Hukporti behind Karl-Anthony Towns is also a no-go. New York barely trusted him as its third big during the regular season. This can’t change now that it's in the Finals, and about to face off against Victor Wembanyama, or the combination of Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Knicks have no choice but to explore more OG Anunoby-at-the-5 combinations

This leaves OG-at-the-5 arrangements as the Knicks’ only viable option when Towns is catching a breather. For anyone pointing out that Jeremy Sochan could play center, let’s call that Plan Q.

Anunoby is hardly incapable of assuming that role. He has taken reps opposite Wemby and Holmgren, specifically, in the past. But the deployment of him in the middle is closer to a theory than a proven concept relative to its usage.

Across both the regular season and playoffs, Anunoby has logged a total of 85 minutes without a big man beside him in the frontcourt. Though the Knicks have lost those minutes by 14 points, they are far from a disaster.

Opponents, in fact, are averaging just 111.6 points per 100 possessions during these stints. That’s the equivalent of New York posting a top-five defense.

New York’s real problem using Anunoby at center

Getting by with Anunoby at center is eminently doable, regardless of who the Knicks face. The risk of overworking him is the real issue.

More importantly, if Anunoby is playing center, it forces Mike Brown to stagger some of his court time from Towns. Considering New York is a plus-25.2 per 100 possessions in the playoffs when they share the floor, this qualifies as a bummer.

Then again, Town and the Knicks have fared well when he plays without OG. They are a plus-21.2 points per 100 possessions in minutes he tallies while Anunoby and Robinson are on the bench.

Sustaining this performance, particularly on the defensive end, would be huge. It dilutes the opportunity cost of staggering OG from KAT. This maze gets even easier to navigate if Towns stays out of foul trouble. We already know he will play 38 to 40 minutes in a close game. That would leave the Knicks to paper over eight to 10 minutes a night with OG-at-the-5 combinations.

Is that ideal? Absolutely not. But it’s far from death knell under the circumstances—which is, more than anything, a testament to what both Anunoby and Towns have done this postseason.