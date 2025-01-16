Mitchell Robinson could drastically alter Knicks' trade deadline plans

Help could soon be on the way for the New York Knicks, but how do fans feel? Hesitant. SNY's Ian Begley reported that the team has a "strong belief" that Mitchell Robinson will return in early February, but fans will have to see it to believe it.

The initial belief was that he would return in December or January, but now the date has been pushed back to February. Robinson could return by Feb. 6, but that might be pushing it. That date is significant for one reason — the trade deadline.

Some fans want to see Robinson traded because of his injury history, while others think he's the missing piece the Knicks need. New York's offense is second-best in the league, but its defense is another story (subscription required). Robinson is the team's defensive anchor when he's on the floor.

Much hasn't been reported about the Knicks' deadline plans, aside from New York Post's Stefan Bondy's report that they're shopping Jericho Sims. Bondy added that the team is also looking for frontcourt depth.

Having Robinson come off the bench (or even play alongside KAT in the starting lineup) will help New York's thin depth, but it's hard to rely on him because of his injury history.

However, what's even harder is trying to trade a player who hasn't played in a game all season.

Mitchell Robinson's looming return could change Knicks deadline plans

Opposing teams, no matter how desperate they might be, should be hesitant about trading for Robinson. It won't be easy if the Knicks are trying (or will try) to trade him. There is always the chance that New York isn't trying to trade him.

The front office could've shifted their plans, knowing he'd return in early February. There may not be as much emphasis on acquiring another big (if that's what New York planned to do). Or the Knicks may still add frontcourt depth, as there's no guarantee Robinson will stay healthy if he returns.

Robinson's injury history has made it hard for fans to count on him, but his impact is undeniable when healthy. His return will address New York's two major weaknesses: defense and depth. He won't fix everything, but nobody should expect him to. Fans know what Robinson brings, and it'll be particularly beneficial come playoff time if he's still around.