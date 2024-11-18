Miles McBride's status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Wizards Nov. 18
The New York Knicks are entering their second back-to-back of the season and hope the result will be in their favor this time. They will host the Wizards on Monday before embarking on a five-game road trip.
New York is coming off two wins over Brooklyn, one of which came without Karl-Anthony Towns, who was sidelined on Friday. The Knicks beat the Nets on Sunday, 114-104. Towns scored a game-high 26 points (10-of-16) and 15 rebounds, OG Anunoby had 24 (9-of-17), Mikal Bridges had 21 (9-of-18) against his former team, and Josh Hart finished with 20 (8-of-13). Jalen Brunson is the only starter who didn't reach the 20-point mark, as he posted 12 points (3-of-14).
Knicks fans are antsy for Brunson to have a big game, which could happen against a struggling Washington squad. The Wizards are 2-10 on the season and are on an eight-game losing streak. The team's two wins came against the Hawks. Like New York, Washington is also entering the second half of a back-to-back after losing to Detroit on Sunday.
Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Wizards
Miles McBride (illness) is out. He was a game-time decision on Sunday and warmed up but didn't play.
Bilal Coulibaly's status for tonight's game vs. Knicks
Bilal Coulibaly (face) is listed as questionable. He took an elbow to the face in Washington's loss to Detroit on Sunday and left the game.
Knicks injury report
Miles McBride (illness), Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (foot), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
Wizards injury report
Bilal Coulibaly is questionable. Saddiq Bey (knee) is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns
Washington: Jordan Poole, Carlton Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly (if he plays), Kyle Kuzma, Alexandre Sarr
How to watch Wizards at Knicks Nov. 18
Washington at New York won't be nationally televised, but the game will be available on NBA League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App. Tip-off is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Wednesday, Nov. 20: Knicks at Suns (10 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Nov. 23: Knicks at Jazz (5 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 25: Knicks at Nuggets (9 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 27: Knicks at Mavericks (7:30 p.m. ET)
Friday, Nov. 29: Knicks at Hornets (12 p.m. ET)*
* = NBA Cup group play game