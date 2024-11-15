Karl-Anthony Towns injury status and update ahead of Knicks vs. Nets
The New York Knicks are 1-0 in NBA Cup group play after Tuesday's win over the Sixers in Philadelphia. Next up for New York in group play is a Brooklyn team that's started the season better than most people expected.
The Knicks are coming off a 124-123 loss to the Bulls on Wednesday. New York was down by 22 points in the third quarter and stormed back to take the lead. Josh Hart fouled Coby White on a three-point attempt with a few seconds left in regulation. White hit all three free throws. Jalen Brunson had a good look at the buzzer that defied physics and popped out of the goal.
The Nets are coming off a 139-114 loss to the Celtics. Ziaire Williams led Brooklyn with 23 points. Cam Thomas (17) and Dennis Schroder (16) were the other two starters who scored in double digits.
There is a chance New York could be without star center Karl-Anthony Towns on Friday, as he injured his knee late in Wednesday's loss.
Karl-Anthony Towns' status for tonight's game vs. Nets
Karl-Anthony Towns (knee contusion) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Karl-Anthony Towns is out.
Jalen Brunson's status for tonight's game vs. Nets
Jalen Brunson (ankle) is listed as probable.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson is available.
Miles McBride's status for tonight's game vs. Nets
Miles McBride (illness) is listed as questionable.
UPDATE: Miles McBride is out.
Knicks injury report
Jalen Brunson (ankle) and Cam Payne (hamstring) are probable. Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) and Miles McBride (illness) are questionable. Precious Achiuwa (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson (foot), and Kevin McCullar Jr. (knee) are out.
UPDATE: Jalen Brunson and Cam Payne are available. Karl-Anthony Towns and Miles McBride are out.
Nets injury report
Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is probable. Nic Claxton (lower back tightness) is questionable. Bojan Bogdanovic (foot), Trendon Watford (foot), and Day'Ron Sharpe (left hamstring strain) are out.
UPDATE: Dorian Finney-Smith is available. Nic Claxton is out.
Projected starting lineups tonight
New York: Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns (if he plays)
Brooklyn: Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Nic Claxton (if he plays)
How to watch Nets at Knicks Nov. 15
Brooklyn at New York won't be nationally broadcast, but the game will be available on NBA League Pass, MSG Networks, and the Gotham Sports App.
Knicks' next five regular-season games
Sunday, Nov. 17 vs. Brooklyn (7 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 18 vs. Washington (7:30 p.m. ET)
Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Phoenix (10 p.m. ET)
Saturday, Nov. 23 at Utah (5 p.m. ET)
Monday, Nov. 25 vs. Denver (9 p.m. ET)